Bombay HC Permits Capture Of Wild Elephant Omkar, Temporary Translocation To Gujarat's Vantara

Mumbai: The Kolhapur bench of Bombay High Court has permitted the capture of 'Omkar', a wild elephant that has strayed from its herd, and its temporary translocation to Vantara in Gujarat. A bench of Justices M S Karnik and Ajit Kadethankar, in the order passed last week, said the capture shall be done with necessary precautions to ensure Omkar is not harmed or traumatized during the operation.

"Vantara shall oversee the welfare and training of Omkar, with minimal human intervention," the HC order said.

The order was passed on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by one Rohit Kamble raising concerns over the protection and welfare of Omkar, which after straying from its herd had entered human habitation areas. Kamble challenged the order passed by the state forest department for translocation/rehabilitation of Omkar to Vantara arguing the place would not be suited for a wild elephant.

As per the plea, the elephant had entered Maharashtra from Karnataka as part of natural migration after which it strayed from its herd. As per the forest department, it was necessary to capture Omkar- who was roaming in Sindhudurg and Kolhapur districts - as the elephant was posing a threat not just to itself but also to human life and property.

The department further said only Radha Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust (Vantara) in Gujarat has expressed willingness to accommodate Omkar and to provide it shelter, training and rehabilitation.

As per the department, this translocation would be temporary and a Supreme Court set up high powered committee would submit its recommendation on the long term plan for Omkar.

Petitioner Kamble, however, opposed this and said shifting the elephant from Maharashtra to Gujarat would result in him losing his natural instincts. Kamble further submitted that no law in the country permits wildlife to be handed over/transferred to any private entity as proposed by the forest department in Omkar's case.