ETV Bharat / state

Bombay High Court Orders Verification Of All Mumbai Hawkers, Directs Action Against Illegal Foreign Nationals

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities to conduct a thorough verification of all street vendors in Mumbai and initiate strict action against illegal Bangladesh infiltrators, who are operating as hawkers. Apart from legal proceedings, the court has also ordered to initiate deportation process for such individuals.

The order was issued by a bench comprising Justice Ajay Gadkari and Justice Kamal Khata after hearing multiple petitions on the issue.

The order comes after long-standing repeated requests of encroachment on roads, footpaths, and public spaces across the city as unauthorised vendors have been hindering pedestrian movement. The court said that illegal hawkers have caused inconvenience to citizens and have also impacted the livelihoods of licensed vendors.