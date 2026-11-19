ETV Bharat / state

Bombay High Court Orders Stay On Demolition Of Dawood Ibrahim's Family Home In Mumbai

Mumbai : The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted an on the demolition of the 87-year-old Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana, located on Pakmodia Street in Bhendi Bazaar, Mumbai, which was once the family home and base of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

A bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna ordered the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to stop the process of demolishing the building while posting the matter for next hearing on November 25. The court said the matter involved highly disputed facts which require a proper hearing, and directed all parties concerned to maintain a status quo till then.

The order was passed on a petition filed by two individuals, who claim to be beneficiaries of the Waqf institution - Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana Trust, challenging the notices issued to the residents of the building to vacate the same. The bench was informed by the BMC lawyer that the demolition of of the Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana building on Pakmodia Street began on Thursday morning.

The building was classified as C-1, a category indicating that the structure was dangerous and required demolition. As per the plea, the dispute concerns a property belonging to the Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana Trust, which includes a mosque. The petition said the property was dedicated in 1864 by Haji Ismail Haji Habib for use as a Musafirkhana (rest house) for Haj pilgrims, along with a mosque.