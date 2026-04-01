Bombay High Court Acquits Murder Accused, Rules Suspicion Alone Not Enough For Conviction
A division bench also set aside the life sentence awarded to the accused in a 2012 murder case by a sessions court in Thane.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 11:59 AM IST
Mumbai: In a significant ruling, the Bombay High Court has held that an accused person cannot be convicted solely on the basis of suspicion, regardless of how strong the case may be.
The court emphasised that a complete chain of evidence is essential to establish guilt beyond reasonable doubt.
A division bench comprising Justice Manish Pitale and Justice Shriram Shirsat made the observation on Tuesday while acquitting an accused and setting aside the life sentence awarded to him in a 2012 murder case by a sessions court in Thane.
The case pertained to Sanjay Pokharkar, who was convicted under Section 302 of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code for the murder of an 18-year-old boy. The victim had gone missing after attending a friend's wedding, and his body was later recovered.
During the investigation, the victim’s gold chain was found in the possession of the accused. The trial court had relied heavily on this recovery as a key piece of evidence and convicted Sanjay Pokharkar, sentencing him to life imprisonment.
However, the High Court noted that apart from the recovery of the chain, there was no substantial evidence linking the accused directly to the murder. The bench observed that merely finding incriminating material with an accused does not conclusively prove involvement in a crime as serious as murder.
It further noted that evidence was presented showing the accused had pledged the chain to obtain a loan, which weakened the prosecution's case. "The accused cannot be held guilty based on merely one or two pieces of circumstantial evidence; for conviction, the chain of evidence must be complete, only then can the accused be sentenced," the court stated in its verdict.
Allowing the appeal filed by the accused, the High Court quashed the life sentence and acquitted him of all charges.
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