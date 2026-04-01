ETV Bharat / state

Bombay High Court Acquits Murder Accused, Rules Suspicion Alone Not Enough For Conviction

Mumbai: In a significant ruling, the Bombay High Court has held that an accused person cannot be convicted solely on the basis of suspicion, regardless of how strong the case may be.

The court emphasised that a complete chain of evidence is essential to establish guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

A division bench comprising Justice Manish Pitale and Justice Shriram Shirsat made the observation on Tuesday while acquitting an accused and setting aside the life sentence awarded to him in a 2012 murder case by a sessions court in Thane.

The case pertained to Sanjay Pokharkar, who was convicted under Section 302 of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code for the murder of an 18-year-old boy. The victim had gone missing after attending a friend's wedding, and his body was later recovered.

During the investigation, the victim’s gold chain was found in the possession of the accused. The trial court had relied heavily on this recovery as a key piece of evidence and convicted Sanjay Pokharkar, sentencing him to life imprisonment.