Bombay High Court Issues Notice To Maharashtra Govt Over Petition Filed By Baramati Agro

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has issued a notice to the Maharashtra government and sought a reply to a petition by Baramati Agro Limited challenging levy of fees towards Chief Minister Relief Fund and two other funds for issuing sugarcane crushing licence.

The state government had recently announced that it is mandatory for sugar mills to deposit money with the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, flood relief and Gopinath Munde Sugarcane Workers' Welfare Corporation. It directed the m ills to deposit Rs 10 per tonne of cane for CM Relief Fund and Gopinath Munde Sugarcane Workers Welfare Corporation and Rs 5 per tonne towards flood relief.

Baramati Agro had moved the high court challenging the October 27 letter issued by the Commissioner (Sugar) to all sugar factories informing about the policy decision for the new crushing season.

The letter clarified that the factories will not be given licenses until the amount is paid. Claiming that there is no constitutional basis for the order issued by the state government, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar's Baramati Agro had filed a petition in the high court.