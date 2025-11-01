Bombay High Court Issues Notice To Maharashtra Govt Over Petition Filed By Baramati Agro
Baramati Agro had moved the court challenging a letter issued by Commissioner (Sugar) to sugar factories informing on policy decision for the new crushing season.
Published : November 1, 2025 at 5:20 PM IST
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has issued a notice to the Maharashtra government and sought a reply to a petition by Baramati Agro Limited challenging levy of fees towards Chief Minister Relief Fund and two other funds for issuing sugarcane crushing licence.
The state government had recently announced that it is mandatory for sugar mills to deposit money with the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, flood relief and Gopinath Munde Sugarcane Workers' Welfare Corporation. It directed the m ills to deposit Rs 10 per tonne of cane for CM Relief Fund and Gopinath Munde Sugarcane Workers Welfare Corporation and Rs 5 per tonne towards flood relief.
Baramati Agro had moved the high court challenging the October 27 letter issued by the Commissioner (Sugar) to all sugar factories informing about the policy decision for the new crushing season.
The letter clarified that the factories will not be given licenses until the amount is paid. Claiming that there is no constitutional basis for the order issued by the state government, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar's Baramati Agro had filed a petition in the high court.
The petition was recently heard in the vacation court before a single bench of Justice Manjusha Deshpande. Taking note of it, the high court issued a notice to the state government and all other respondents and adjourned the hearing till November 13.
However, Baramati Agro Company has given an assurance to the High Court it will deposit 50 per cent of the amount fixed for the licence to the state government. Taking note of it, the high court ordered the state government to issue a license to Baramati Agro Company for this year's crushing.
However, after the hearing, the High Court has also warned the state government that if the amount charged for the licence is found to be illegal, then the petitioners will have to return half of the money paid for it with interest.
Also Read
ED raids Baramati company of NCP chief Sharad Pawar's grand nephew