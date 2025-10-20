Bombay High Court Issues Notice To Maharashtra Govt Over Wild Tusker Deaths In Kolhapur Forests
A bench of Justice Makarand Karnik and Justice Sharmila Deshmukh has asked the state government to submit a detailed report over the conservation of tuskers.
Published : October 20, 2025 at 5:00 PM IST
Mumbai: The Kolhapur Bench of the Bombay High Court has issued a notice to the Maharashtra government over a public interest litigation (PIL) demanding an immediate suspension to the capture of wild elephants. A bench of Justice Makarand Karnik and Justice Sharmila Deshmukh of the High Court which heard the matter recently ordered the government to submit a detailed information in this regard while hearing a petition by Rohit Kamble, a resident of Ratnagiri.
While referring to the Tripura High Court's constitution of a high-powered committee on the issue of wild elephants, and approved by the Supreme Court, the Bombay High Court asked for the measures to be taken for the conservation of wild tuskers in the state. The next hearing in the case has been adjourned till November 3.
Petitioner Rohit Kamble said that the state government has the entire responsibility of protecting and conserving wild elephants. According to Kamble, in 2002, 20 elephants strayed into Kolhapur forests from the Western Ghats of which only eight tuskers remained. He said that in 2006, an elephant died after getting electrocuted due to live wires. Also, four elephants died while capturing elephants in Sindhudurg forests, two in 2009 and as many in 2015, said Kamble.
The petition has demanded that a judicial inquiry be conducted into the deaths of these elephants. It has also been alleged in this petition that such accidental deaths have occurred due to the elephants not being taken care of properly by the concerned officials. The petitioner demanded that an independent committee be formed to review the protection and conservation of elephants in Kolhapur forests. He demanded that this committee should suggest measures to take proper care of the elephants.
