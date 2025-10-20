ETV Bharat / state

Bombay High Court Issues Notice To Maharashtra Govt Over Wild Tusker Deaths In Kolhapur Forests

A man tends to an elephant in Maharashtra ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: The Kolhapur Bench of the Bombay High Court has issued a notice to the Maharashtra government over a public interest litigation (PIL) demanding an immediate suspension to the capture of wild elephants. A bench of Justice Makarand Karnik and Justice Sharmila Deshmukh of the High Court which heard the matter recently ordered the government to submit a detailed information in this regard while hearing a petition by Rohit Kamble, a resident of Ratnagiri. While referring to the Tripura High Court's constitution of a high-powered committee on the issue of wild elephants, and approved by the Supreme Court, the Bombay High Court asked for the measures to be taken for the conservation of wild tuskers in the state. The next hearing in the case has been adjourned till November 3.