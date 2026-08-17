ETV Bharat / state

Bombay HC Imposes Rs 5 Lakh Cost On FDA For Keeping Pune Shop Licence Suspended Despite Compliance

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday came down heavily on the Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) and ordered it to pay Rs 5 lakh to a Pune-based sweets shop for keeping its license suspended despite a 98 per cent compliance report. The court said the FDA's intent in carrying out food safety inspections is commendable, but it is going "overboard".

The shop, Gurunanak Dairy and Sweets, in its plea in the HC challenged the FDA's action and said it had lost Rs 8.74 lakh in revenue since its closure in June. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad said the FDA's order suspending licenses of eateries and hotels was a "strange policy and perverse".

The bench, while permitting the shop to reopen its business, ordered the department to pay the owners Rs 5 lakh compensation within a month.