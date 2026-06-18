Bombay HC Refuses To Grant Relief To Khemani Brothers In Tax Evasion Case
Khemani brothers were seeking to quash the criminal proceedings in this case. Now a formal trial will be held against the two brothers.
Published : June 18, 2026 at 12:00 PM IST
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday dismissed the plea by industralist brothers Suresh Khemani and Ashok Khemani in the case of the evasion of taxes amounting to Rs 340 crore through the non-payment of excise duty and VAT.
Justice Shivkumar Dige dismissed the application without granting any relief in this matter. Khemani brothers were seeking to quash the criminal proceedings in this case. Now a formal trial will be held against the two brothers.
Background of the Case
According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), between 2005 and 2010, mainly two companies, Royal Distilleries and Khemani Distilleries had allegedly evaded substantial amounts of excise duty and VAT. The CBI, in its charge sheet, alleged that Khemani brothers forged documents to enable this tax evasion.
However, the brothers challenged the CBI in the High Court and filed a petition to quash the criminal proceedings initiated against them by the agency. The petition was heard by Justice Shivkumar Dige. During the hearing, counsel for the petitioners argued that they had already been exonerated by excise and VAT departments of all charges. Their contention being, given this exoneration, continuing a criminal trial based on the same allegations was legally untenable.
The High Court's Verdict
The High Court rejected the argument and refused to grant relief to the Khemani brothers. The Court observed, the nature of a departmental inquiry differs fundamentally from that of a criminal trial.
Although the notices were quashed due to a lack of evidence, the judge observed, CBI has a lot of evidence regarding the plans hatched by these two people. "For example, creation of forged bills, defrauding of the public exchequer. Therefore, it would be inappropriate to dismiss these allegations as baseless at the preliminary stage of the criminal proceedings," the court noted.
The Judge observed that all allegations and the underlying facts must be tested thoroughly during the trial, through the evidence brought on record.
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