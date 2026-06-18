ETV Bharat / state

Bombay HC Refuses To Grant Relief To Khemani Brothers In Tax Evasion Case

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday dismissed the plea by industralist brothers Suresh Khemani and Ashok Khemani in the case of the evasion of taxes amounting to Rs 340 crore through the non-payment of excise duty and VAT.

Justice Shivkumar Dige dismissed the application without granting any relief in this matter. Khemani brothers were seeking to quash the criminal proceedings in this case. Now a formal trial will be held against the two brothers.

Background of the Case

According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), between 2005 and 2010, mainly two companies, Royal Distilleries and Khemani Distilleries had allegedly evaded substantial amounts of excise duty and VAT. The CBI, in its charge sheet, alleged that Khemani brothers forged documents to enable this tax evasion.

However, the brothers challenged the CBI in the High Court and filed a petition to quash the criminal proceedings initiated against them by the agency. The petition was heard by Justice Shivkumar Dige. During the hearing, counsel for the petitioners argued that they had already been exonerated by excise and VAT departments of all charges. Their contention being, given this exoneration, continuing a criminal trial based on the same allegations was legally untenable.