ETV Bharat / state

Bombay High Court Grants Interim Stay On FDA Action Against Eight Milk Dairies In Marathwada Region

Bombay High Court grants interim stay on FDA Action against eight milk dairies in Marathwada and questioned the Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe's procedures of demanding immediate closure of these units ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court has stayed the statewide crackdown against milk adulteration, led by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.

The petitions were heard by a single-judge bench of the Aurangabad Bench, presided over by Justice Santosh Chapalgaonkar, who raised serious questions regarding FDA's actions and expressed displeasure over the decision of prompt revocation of licenses without issuing prior notice.

The High Court granted an interim stay on the action taken against eight milk dairies in Marathwada whose licenses were suspended promptly without being given a mandatory 14-day period for rectification following the inspections.

The Case

The High Court questioned, "Whether the FDA had even considered the impact of its actions on the thousands of farmers and employees associated with all the dairies they had issued closure notices? These workers collect thousands of litres of milk on a daily basis, and their actions would have been directly impacted."

The eight milk collection entities granted relief by the High Court are: 1. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shivkrupa Dairy; 2. Ahilyanagar: Krishnanand Food Products; 3. Ahilyanagar: Jatin Milk Collection; 4. Ahilyanagar: Jayhari Milk Collection; 5. Jalgaon: Saraswati Milk Products; 6. Ahilyanagar: Siddheshwar Milk Products; 7. Jalna: Saraswati Milk Products; 8. Ahilyanagar: Navnath Milk Collection.

These milk-producing associations had approached the High Court to challenge the FDA's action, which they alleged was carried out without issuing them any notice.

According to FDA regulations and the Commissioner's guidelines, if deficiencies are found during a dairy inspection, the concerned business operator must be granted a 14-day period to rectify them.

Lawyers for the petitioners argued in the High Court that suspending licenses immediately, without allowing this grace period, was unlawful. Their lawyers informed the court that the dairy operators had already rectified many of the deficiencies recorded by the FDA.