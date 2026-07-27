Bombay High Court Grants Interim Stay On FDA Action Against Eight Milk Dairies In Marathwada Region
The High Court granted an interim stay on the action taken against eight milk dairies in Marathwada whose licenses were suspended.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 3:44 PM IST
Mumbai: The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court has stayed the statewide crackdown against milk adulteration, led by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.
The petitions were heard by a single-judge bench of the Aurangabad Bench, presided over by Justice Santosh Chapalgaonkar, who raised serious questions regarding FDA's actions and expressed displeasure over the decision of prompt revocation of licenses without issuing prior notice.
The High Court granted an interim stay on the action taken against eight milk dairies in Marathwada whose licenses were suspended promptly without being given a mandatory 14-day period for rectification following the inspections.
The Case
The High Court questioned, "Whether the FDA had even considered the impact of its actions on the thousands of farmers and employees associated with all the dairies they had issued closure notices? These workers collect thousands of litres of milk on a daily basis, and their actions would have been directly impacted."
The eight milk collection entities granted relief by the High Court are: 1. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shivkrupa Dairy; 2. Ahilyanagar: Krishnanand Food Products; 3. Ahilyanagar: Jatin Milk Collection; 4. Ahilyanagar: Jayhari Milk Collection; 5. Jalgaon: Saraswati Milk Products; 6. Ahilyanagar: Siddheshwar Milk Products; 7. Jalna: Saraswati Milk Products; 8. Ahilyanagar: Navnath Milk Collection.
These milk-producing associations had approached the High Court to challenge the FDA's action, which they alleged was carried out without issuing them any notice.
According to FDA regulations and the Commissioner's guidelines, if deficiencies are found during a dairy inspection, the concerned business operator must be granted a 14-day period to rectify them.
Lawyers for the petitioners argued in the High Court that suspending licenses immediately, without allowing this grace period, was unlawful. Their lawyers informed the court that the dairy operators had already rectified many of the deficiencies recorded by the FDA.
Following a preliminary hearing, the court granted an interim stay on the suspension action.
State supports FDA
The sudden cancellation of licenses had brought the collection of thousands of litres of milk to a halt, leaving thousands of farmers associated with the dairies in distress. The High Court's stay order has brought significant relief to these farmers.
Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Government said it stood firmly with the FDA. Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, defended Mundhe's action, emphasising the need for strict measures against those involved in adulteration.
"The administration is merely implementing laws framed by the Centre. We have requested the Centre to make these laws even stricter. The Chief Minister (Devendra Fadnavis) is personally monitoring the FDA's actions," he clarified.
Public support for Tukaram Mundhe
Commissioner Mundhe has undertaken a huge campaign across Maharashtra against all forms of adulteration of food and unhygienic premises, to ensure protection of public health. He has acted decisively against milk adulteration and gangs producing synthetic milk. His teams have raided hundreds of premises in this statewide drive, which has led to seizure of adulterated milk worth crores of rupees. Criminal cases also have been filed against those dairies found to have breached the FDA rules.
Activists from the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) in Badlapur gathered to celebrate by performing a 'Dugdhabhishek' (ceremonial milk bath) on a portrait of Mundhe. Consumers have heaped praise on Mundhe for his vigorous campaign against hotel establishments in Mumbai.
During the victory celebration following CJP’s successful protest at Shivaji Park on Sunday, young people displayed posters praising Mundhe as a 'real-life hero' and appreciated his efforts.
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