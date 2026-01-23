ETV Bharat / state

Bombay HC Grants Bail To Two Activists In Elgar Parishad Case

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to activists Sagar Gorkhe and Ramesh Gaichor, accused in the Elgar Parishad Maoist links case, on the grounds of parity, noting that other accused have been granted similar relief. Gorkhe and Gaichor were arrested in September 2020 and are presently lodged at the Taloja prison. The duo is accused of being active members of the banned CPI (Maoist) group.

A bench, headed by Justice A S Gadkari, noted that several other accused in the case have been granted bail on the grounds of long incarceration and the possibility of the trial in the case not commencing in the near future.

"Hence on the ground of parity, the two appellants (Gorkhe and Gaichor) too deserve to be released on bail," it said. The duo has been directed to furnish a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh each and to attend the National Investigation Agency's office once a month.