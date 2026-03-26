ETV Bharat / state

HC Fumes Over Continuing Crisis Of Malnutrition Deaths In Maharashtra's Tribal Area

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday expressed anguish over the continuing crisis of deaths of infants, pregnant women and lactating mothers due to malnutrition in the state's tribal belt. A bench headed by Justice R V Ghuge termed it as a "tragedy" that the problem persists despite decades of the court's intervention.

The court was hearing Public Interest Litigations filed by several activists highlighting chronic malnutrition, staff shortages, poor infrastructure and rising child deaths in the Melghat region of eastern Maharashtra.

The bench said the petitions have been heard for over two decades, but the situation reflects a failure on the part of the government to translate policies into action.

"It is a tragedy that this court has to hear submissions on deaths occurring due to malnutrition, lack of medication and proper medical support to children, pregnant women and lactating mothers," HC said.