ETV Bharat / state

Bombay HC Ex-Judge, His Family Face Threats Over 2024 Dawoodi Bohra Succession Row Verdict

Mumbai: Retired Bombay High Court Judge Gautam Patel and his family have allegedly been subjected to repeated threats in India and in Britain over his 2024 verdict in a case related to a row over the spiritual leadership of the Dawoodi Bohra community.

As per family sources, over the past ten months, they have been getting multiple violent threats through letters, with the most recent one received on June 5 by Justice Patel's daughter based in London.

The letters, according to the sources, demanded that Justice Patel record and release a video of himself on YouTube stating that he had delivered the verdict on the Syedna (a title given to the spiritual leader of the community) issue "under duress and coercion". The letters also asked the former Judge to apologise for passing such a judgment.

The June 5 letter sent to his daughter warned of violence and claimed that a 'contract' has been issued against the family. The letter, bearing a German postal mark, included a digital storage device, which is now in the custody of the London police.

In a statement issued on Monday, Dr Aziz Qutbuddin, brother of Taher Fakhruddin, who had filed the suit in the HC against the present Syedna, said if the reports that Justice Patel has been receiving threats are accurate then these "acts are clearly to malign us and attempt to derail the appeal (against 2024 ruling".

The office of Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin separately issued a statement expressing its shock and distress over the alleged threats and intimidation and said any attempts to intimidate the judiciary was completely unacceptable.

The Bombay Bar Association on Monday passed a resolution condemning the threats issued to the former Judge and his family, and called for strict action against the perpetrators.