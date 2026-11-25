ETV Bharat / state

Bombay High Court Extends Stay On Demolition Of Dawood Ibrahim's Building Till November 30

File photo of Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana at Bhendi Bazaar ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: The stay granted by the Bombay High Court on the demolition of 'Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana' building, located in Mumbai's Bhendi Bazaar and once associated with gangster, drug lord and narco-terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, has been extended till November 30.

While the building has been granted a temporary reprieve from demolition, entry into the premises has been strictly prohibited. The High Court also rejected the petitioners' request to allow Friday prayers (Namaz) at the site. During the previous hearing, the High Court had ordered that the 'status quo' be maintained regarding the building.

The petition concerning the Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana was heard on Wednesday before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna. During the proceedings, the High Court reprimanded the petitioners, who had presented the building on Pakmodia Street as a place of worship, and cautioned them against misleading the court, warning that such actions could lead to contempt proceedings. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared the old building on Pakmodia Street as 'highly dangerous' (categorized as C-1). On August 31, 2020, the Bombay High Court had granted permission for its demolition. Accordingly, BMC issued a notice to the residents of the building on November 16 and initiated the demolition of the remaining portion on November 18 and 19.