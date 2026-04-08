Bombay HC Upholds Murder Trial Against 8 GRP Personnel In 2014 Wadala Custodial Death Case
Quoting author Lois McMaster Bujold, the HC bench stated that dead cannot cry out for justice; it is duty of the living to do so.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 1:26 PM IST
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has upheld a 2022 CBI court order directing a murder trial against eight police personnel from the Wadala Government Railway Police (GRP) in connection with the 2014 custodial death of Agnelo Valdaris.
A division bench comprising Justice Ajay Gadkari and Justice Kamal Khata dismissed the plea filed by the accused officers, thereby clearing the way for their prosecution under serious criminal charges. The court endorsed the findings of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court, which had earlier ruled that a murder trial was warranted based on the evidence.
In a strongly worded 32-page judgment, the High Court made scathing observations on the alleged custodial abuse. The bench remarked that it was 'inconceivable' that a person in police custody could be subjected to sexual assault by the very officers responsible for his safety.
While refraining from detailing the alleged atrocities, the court noted that revealing such details could severely tarnish the image of the police force. It also observed that the circumstances surrounding the death raised serious questions, including whether the victim attempted to escape due to abuse in custody.
"Agnelo might have attempted to flee precisely because of the abuse inflicted upon him while in police custody and that he may have met his death during this very escape attempt," the bench observed.
Quoting author Lois McMaster Bujold, the bench underlined the moral responsibility of society to ensure justice for the deceased, stating that the dead cannot cry out for justice; it is a duty of the living to do so.
Background
The case dates back to April 4, 2014, when Agnelo Valdaris (25) was arrested by the GRP in connection with a mobile phone theft case. Police had claimed that he died after being run over by a local train while attempting to escape custody en route to a magistrate’s court.
However, the victim’s family contested this version, alleging that he had been subjected to severe physical and mental torture while in custody. His father pursued a prolonged legal battle, seeking a murder case against the involved officers and a fair investigation.
Responding to these concerns, the High Court had earlier transferred the probe to the CBI, which later filed charges supporting the allegations of custodial violence.
Following the High Court’s latest ruling, a murder trial will proceed against eight GRP personnel, including the then Senior Police Inspector Jitendra Rathod, Assistant Police Inspector Archana Pujari, Sub-Inspector Shatrughna Tondse, Head Constable Suresh Mane, Constable Ravindra Mane, Constable Vikas Suryavanshi, Constable Satyajit Kamble, and Constable Tushar Khairna, all attached to the Wadala Railway Police Station.
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