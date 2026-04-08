ETV Bharat / state

Bombay HC Upholds Murder Trial Against 8 GRP Personnel In 2014 Wadala Custodial Death Case

Bombay HC endorsed the findings of the CBI court, which had earlier ruled that a murder trial was warranted based on the evidence ( Representational image )

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has upheld a 2022 CBI court order directing a murder trial against eight police personnel from the Wadala Government Railway Police (GRP) in connection with the 2014 custodial death of Agnelo Valdaris.

A division bench comprising Justice Ajay Gadkari and Justice Kamal Khata dismissed the plea filed by the accused officers, thereby clearing the way for their prosecution under serious criminal charges. The court endorsed the findings of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court, which had earlier ruled that a murder trial was warranted based on the evidence.

In a strongly worded 32-page judgment, the High Court made scathing observations on the alleged custodial abuse. The bench remarked that it was 'inconceivable' that a person in police custody could be subjected to sexual assault by the very officers responsible for his safety.

While refraining from detailing the alleged atrocities, the court noted that revealing such details could severely tarnish the image of the police force. It also observed that the circumstances surrounding the death raised serious questions, including whether the victim attempted to escape due to abuse in custody.

"Agnelo might have attempted to flee precisely because of the abuse inflicted upon him while in police custody and that he may have met his death during this very escape attempt," the bench observed.

Quoting author Lois McMaster Bujold, the bench underlined the moral responsibility of society to ensure justice for the deceased, stating that the dead cannot cry out for justice; it is a duty of the living to do so.