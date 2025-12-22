Bombay High Court Dismisses Plea Seeking CBI Probe Against Pawar Family In Lavasa Case
Refuses to order a CBI probe into Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule and Ajit Gulabchand in Lavasa project, dismissing PIL as legally untenable.
Published : December 22, 2025 at 4:11 PM IST
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking directions for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe against members of the Pawar family in connection with the Lavasa project. The court had completed hearings in the matter last week and had reserved its verdict.
The court, in reserving judgment, indicated that the petitioner did not establish the legal tenability of the demand, foreshadowing dismissal.
The original petitioner, Nanasaheb Jadhav, had approached the Bombay High Court seeking directions to the CBI to register criminal cases against Sharad Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, MP Supriya Sule, and Ajit Gulabchand, a close associate of the Pawar family.
The matter was heard by a division bench comprising Chief Justice S. Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad. After hearing the petitioner’s arguments, the Chief Justice stated after Tuesday’s hearing that the court did not find it necessary to hear intervenors or seek replies from the respondents on the petition.
Background Of The Case
In connection with the Lavasa hill station project in Pune district, a bench headed by then Chief Justice Dipankar Datta had disposed of a petition challenging the project on February 26, 2022. While observing that the petitioner's allegations were, in principle, correct, the court noted that there had been a considerable delay in challenging them.
The bench held that even if the allegations were valid, the amendments made to the law could not be termed illegal. According to the petitioner’s claims, it appeared that Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule had an interest in the Lavasa project, and that irregularities were visible in the transfer of land in the Krishna Valley when Ajit Pawar was the Water Resources Minister. The court had also observed that a proper tendering process was required for the project, but no such process had been followed.
However, relying on certain observations in that judgment, the new petition sought directions for CBI-led criminal action against Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, and government officials linked to the Lavasa project.
Key Allegations In The Petition
The petitioner alleged that officials ignored findings from the CAG and Lokayukta reports on Lavasa. He cited the Lokayukta report, claiming the project caused an estimated loss of Rs 5,000-10,000 crore to the exchequer. He further stated that complaints submitted to the police between 2018 and 2022 were not acted upon, leading to the present public interest litigation.
The petitioner stated that a complaint filed with the Pune Police Commissioner in 2018 was forwarded to the Paud police, which, in turn, returned it to the Commissioner. In 2019, the complaint was transferred to the Pune Rural Deputy Commissioner of Police.
After an RTI reply revealed that the Paud police had taken no action on the complaint, another complaint was filed with the Pune Rural Superintendent of Police in May 2022. As no action was taken even then, the petitioner said he was compelled to file the public interest litigation.
Original Petition Dismissed In 2022
The High Court’s February 26, 2022, ruling held that while allegations regarding the Lavasa project may have merit, amendments made for the project could not be considered illegal. It noted that significant construction had occurred and refused to issue a demolition order.
Citing the petitioner's delay, the court dismissed the PIL. Observations included the purported interest of Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule in the project, irregularities during Ajit Pawar’s tenure, and the absence of a tendering process.
The state government, however, had told the court that the Lavasa project was conceived to promote tourism as an industry, and that special permissions were granted after provisions were made in law for that purpose.
