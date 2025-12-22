ETV Bharat / state

Bombay High Court Dismisses Plea Seeking CBI Probe Against Pawar Family In Lavasa Case

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking directions for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe against members of the Pawar family in connection with the Lavasa project. The court had completed hearings in the matter last week and had reserved its verdict.

The court, in reserving judgment, indicated that the petitioner did not establish the legal tenability of the demand, foreshadowing dismissal.

The original petitioner, Nanasaheb Jadhav, had approached the Bombay High Court seeking directions to the CBI to register criminal cases against Sharad Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, MP Supriya Sule, and Ajit Gulabchand, a close associate of the Pawar family.

The matter was heard by a division bench comprising Chief Justice S. Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad. After hearing the petitioner’s arguments, the Chief Justice stated after Tuesday’s hearing that the court did not find it necessary to hear intervenors or seek replies from the respondents on the petition.

Background Of The Case

In connection with the Lavasa hill station project in Pune district, a bench headed by then Chief Justice Dipankar Datta had disposed of a petition challenging the project on February 26, 2022. While observing that the petitioner's allegations were, in principle, correct, the court noted that there had been a considerable delay in challenging them.

The bench held that even if the allegations were valid, the amendments made to the law could not be termed illegal. According to the petitioner’s claims, it appeared that Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule had an interest in the Lavasa project, and that irregularities were visible in the transfer of land in the Krishna Valley when Ajit Pawar was the Water Resources Minister. The court had also observed that a proper tendering process was required for the project, but no such process had been followed.

However, relying on certain observations in that judgment, the new petition sought directions for CBI-led criminal action against Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, and government officials linked to the Lavasa project.