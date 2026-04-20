ETV Bharat / state

Bombay High Court Dismisses Plea To Make RSS Pay For Mohan Bhagwat’s Security

Nagpur: The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has dismissed a petition seeking recovery of the cost of security provided to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat from the organisation itself.

The court observed that the plea was filed based on incomplete information and rejected it. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is currently provided Z+ category security.

What The Petition Sought

The petition was filed by social activist Lalan Kishore Singh, who argued that the RSS is a non-governmental organisation and, as such, the cost of security provided to its chief should not be borne by taxpayers.

The petitioner claimed that the expenditure on Bhagwat’s security was putting an additional burden on the public exchequer, and demanded that the entire cost be recovered from him.