Bombay High Court Dismisses Plea To Make RSS Pay For Mohan Bhagwat’s Security
Nagpur bench rejected a petition demanding the recovery of Mohan Bhagwat’s Z+ security expenses due to a lack of sufficient details.
Published : April 20, 2026 at 5:50 PM IST
Nagpur: The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has dismissed a petition seeking recovery of the cost of security provided to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat from the organisation itself.
The court observed that the plea was filed based on incomplete information and rejected it. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is currently provided Z+ category security.
What The Petition Sought
The petition was filed by social activist Lalan Kishore Singh, who argued that the RSS is a non-governmental organisation and, as such, the cost of security provided to its chief should not be borne by taxpayers.
The petitioner claimed that the expenditure on Bhagwat’s security was putting an additional burden on the public exchequer, and demanded that the entire cost be recovered from him.
Claim Of High Monthly Security Cost
According to the plea, around Rs 1.25 crore per month is spent on Bhagwat’s security. It also argued that since the RSS is not a registered organisation, the cost of security should be recovered from Bhagwat himself. The petition cited the example of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, stating that the cost of his government-provided security is recovered from him.
Court Rejects Plea Over Lack Of Proper Details
However, the High Court noted that the petition lacked sufficient and accurate information. Counsel for the petitioner, Ashwin Ingole, presented the arguments, but the court dismissed the plea, stating that it was based on incomplete facts.
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