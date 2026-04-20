ETV Bharat / state

Bombay High Court Dismisses Plea To Make RSS Pay For Mohan Bhagwat’s Security

Nagpur bench rejected a petition demanding the recovery of Mohan Bhagwat’s Z+ security expenses due to a lack of sufficient details.

Bombay High Court dismissed a PIL seeking recovery of security expenses for RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
Bombay High Court dismissed a PIL seeking recovery of security expenses for RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 20, 2026 at 5:50 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Nagpur: The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has dismissed a petition seeking recovery of the cost of security provided to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat from the organisation itself.

The court observed that the plea was filed based on incomplete information and rejected it. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is currently provided Z+ category security.

What The Petition Sought

The petition was filed by social activist Lalan Kishore Singh, who argued that the RSS is a non-governmental organisation and, as such, the cost of security provided to its chief should not be borne by taxpayers.

The petitioner claimed that the expenditure on Bhagwat’s security was putting an additional burden on the public exchequer, and demanded that the entire cost be recovered from him.

Claim Of High Monthly Security Cost

According to the plea, around Rs 1.25 crore per month is spent on Bhagwat’s security. It also argued that since the RSS is not a registered organisation, the cost of security should be recovered from Bhagwat himself. The petition cited the example of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, stating that the cost of his government-provided security is recovered from him.

Court Rejects Plea Over Lack Of Proper Details

However, the High Court noted that the petition lacked sufficient and accurate information. Counsel for the petitioner, Ashwin Ingole, presented the arguments, but the court dismissed the plea, stating that it was based on incomplete facts.

Also Read:

  1. SC Rejects Pleas Of Anil Ambani Challenging Bombay HC Order
  2. No Relief For Abu Salem: Bombay High Court Dismisses Petition For Remission
  3. Bombay HC Asks Mumbai Cops To Release 3 Detained Bangladeshis Held In Police Custody Since Feb

TAGGED:

BOMBAY HIGH COURT
RSS CHIEF MOHAN BHAGWAT
MOHAN BHAGWAT SECURITY COST
NAGPUR BENCH
BOMBAY HIGH COURT

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.