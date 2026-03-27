Bombay High Court Dismisses Petition Seeking CBI Probe Into Alleged Theft Of Natural Gas By Reliance
Petitioner Jitendra P Maru had contended that RIL had stolen natural gas worth Rs 13,700 crore from ONGC wells in Krishna Godavari Basin.
Published : March 27, 2026 at 7:29 PM IST
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking CBI probe against Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and its director Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani for alleged theft of over USD 1.55 billion (approx Rs 13,700 crore) worth of natural gas from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) wells in the Krishna Godavari Basin, off the coast of Andhra Pradesh.
The petition was filed by Jitendra P Maru (61), a resident of Silvassa, who had sought a CBI inquiry and registration of a criminal case against Reliance Industries Limited. Maru, in his petition had levelled charges of theft, misappropriation, and breach of trust against Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani and the company's directors.
The petitioner had alleged that the purported theft of gas took place in the Krishna-Godavari basin, off the coast of Andhra Pradesh, between the years 2004 and 2013-14. maru stated that Reliance, without obtaining any requisite permission, had drilled adjacent ONGC wells and siphoned off gas from the deep-sea reservoirs.
He further contended that this constituted an act of organized fraud and was part of a larger and premeditated conspiracy. The scheme involved the complicity of numerous high-ranking officials who were allegedly roped in through bribery, Maru stated.
Maru, in his petition, alleged that Rs 2,000 crore was distributed among officials across Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu. He said ONGC officials discovered the theft in 2013 and immediately apprised the Central government. "However, apart from seeking monetary compensation, no criminal proceedings have been initiated in this matter to date," the petition stated.
To substantiate the claims, the petitioner submitted to the High Court certain documents pertaining to this case, which they said they had procured from a court in New York.
Opposing the petition, Reliance Industries Limited's counsel contended that the gas in question was "migratory"—meaning it had naturally migrated into the company's wells on its own accord. Consequently, they argued, Reliance Industries Limited possessed the absolute right to extract it.
However, an inquiry conducted by the firm D&M (DeGolyer and MacNaughton) revealed that Reliance had indeed extracted the gas without obtaining the necessary permissions. Subsequently, in an appeal filed by the Central government, the High Court delivered a verdict declaring Reliance's claim regarding "migratory gas" to be false.
The case goes back to roughly the 2000s during which, Reliance and ONGC were allotted blocks within the KG Basin. Reliance held 12 blocks situated in close proximity to—and surrounding—the large block held by ONGC.
In 2013, ONGC noticed that its gas reserves were gradually depleting. Upon conducting a thorough and in-depth investigation into the matter, they uncovered the nature of the illicit activity. The AP Shah Committee, which investigated this matter, determined that the value of the stolen gas amounted to $1.55 billion (approx Rs 13,700 crore)—along with accrued interest of $174.9 million (approx Rs 1,458 crore).
In February 2025, the Delhi High Court granted relief to Reliance, ruling that this claim was contrary to public policy. While approaching the High Court in the matter, the petitioner had alleged that this was not merely a civil dispute but constituted a criminal offence. The petitioner argued that legal provisions pertaining to theft, dishonesty, and breach of trust should be invoked. Taking cognizance of the petition, the High Court issued notices to the CBI and the Central government, directing them to submit all relevant documents to the court.
Consequently, a detailed hearing on this petition was conducted at the Bombay High Court, wherein, after hearing arguments from both sides, the court delivered its verdict in favour of Reliance. The specific grounds for the decision will become clear once the detailed copy of the judgment is received shortly.
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