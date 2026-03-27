ETV Bharat / state

Bombay High Court Dismisses Petition Seeking CBI Probe Into Alleged Theft Of Natural Gas By Reliance

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking CBI probe against Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and its director Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani for alleged theft of over USD 1.55 billion (approx Rs 13,700 crore) worth of natural gas from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) wells in the Krishna Godavari Basin, off the coast of Andhra Pradesh.

The petition was filed by Jitendra P Maru (61), a resident of Silvassa, who had sought a CBI inquiry and registration of a criminal case against Reliance Industries Limited. Maru, in his petition had levelled charges of theft, misappropriation, and breach of trust against Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani and the company's directors.

The petitioner had alleged that the purported theft of gas took place in the Krishna-Godavari basin, off the coast of Andhra Pradesh, between the years 2004 and 2013-14. maru stated that Reliance, without obtaining any requisite permission, had drilled adjacent ONGC wells and siphoned off gas from the deep-sea reservoirs.

He further contended that this constituted an act of organized fraud and was part of a larger and premeditated conspiracy. The scheme involved the complicity of numerous high-ranking officials who were allegedly roped in through bribery, Maru stated.

Maru, in his petition, alleged that Rs 2,000 crore was distributed among officials across Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu. He said ONGC officials discovered the theft in 2013 and immediately apprised the Central government. "However, apart from seeking monetary compensation, no criminal proceedings have been initiated in this matter to date," the petition stated.

To substantiate the claims, the petitioner submitted to the High Court certain documents pertaining to this case, which they said they had procured from a court in New York.