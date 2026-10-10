Bombay HC Directs Maharashtra Govt To Implement 1998 Order Banning Neon Lights After 11 PM
The petition stated that intense glare from such lights can temporarily blind drivers, creating a risk of accidents.
Published : October 10, 2026 at 12:07 PM IST
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has ordered the Maharashtra government and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to strictly comply with a February 1998 order requiring neon lights to be switched off by 11 PM. The petition was heard on Friday before a bench comprising Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna.
Bombay High Court has mandated a complete ban on the use of high-intensity neon lights after 11 PM across the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Mumbai and Thane. These lights are commonly used during festivals, weddings, sporting events, and in public spaces.
The bench expressed its strong displeasure at the non-implementation of the original directives that were issued way back in 1998.
Nilesh Desai, petitioner, through advocate Raunita Bhattacharya, filed the new petition. They have claimed serious adverse effects on health due to exposure to long hours of high-intensity lights regularly.
"Furthermore, these lights pose a danger to animals and plants," claimed the petitioner. These lights are frequently used at night, apart from festivals for weddings, advertising and other reasons and their glare often penetrates directly into nearby homes. "They penetrate even through the windows and curtains, thereby brightly illuminating their homes even at night. These lights prevent people from sleeping properly," the petitioner said.
Motorists Too Affected
The petition also stated that intense glare from such lights can temporarily blind drivers, creating a risk of accidents, and sought "concrete regulations" regarding the use of such lighting. A key demand in the petition is that the use of high-intensity lights at night should be completely prohibited.
Currently, there is no law in place to control pollution caused by the excessive use of high-intensity floodlights and neon lights. The petition has emphasised the need for concrete regulations to curb the pollution resulting from such intense lighting.
Bombay High Court directives of 1998
A petition was then heard by a bench of Justices M B Shah and Y S Jahagirdar regarding the environmental and health hazard likely to be caused by illuminated hoardings and the advertisements by neon lights. The bench had ruled, "The direction to switch off the neon lights at 11.00 PM contained in the order dated February 10, 1998, shall continue to operate."
However, these orders were never properly implemented. Now, with the festive season about to begin, petitioners requested the High Court to issue appropriate orders to set deadlines for use of these lights. Acceding to this request, the bench directed the state government and BMC to strictly follow the 1998 order.
The Court also directed the state government, the BMC, and other respondents to file their replies to the petition and adjourned the hearing until November 20.
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