ETV Bharat / state

Bombay HC Directs Maharashtra Govt To Implement 1998 Order Banning Neon Lights After 11 PM

Bombay High Court directs Maharashtra government and BMC to impose time limits on use of neon lights across Mumbai as per 1998 orders ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has ordered the Maharashtra government and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to strictly comply with a February 1998 order requiring neon lights to be switched off by 11 PM. The petition was heard on Friday before a bench comprising Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna.

Bombay High Court has mandated a complete ban on the use of high-intensity neon lights after 11 PM across the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Mumbai and Thane. These lights are commonly used during festivals, weddings, sporting events, and in public spaces.

The bench expressed its strong displeasure at the non-implementation of the original directives that were issued way back in 1998.

Nilesh Desai, petitioner, through advocate Raunita Bhattacharya, filed the new petition. They have claimed serious adverse effects on health due to exposure to long hours of high-intensity lights regularly.

"Furthermore, these lights pose a danger to animals and plants," claimed the petitioner. These lights are frequently used at night, apart from festivals for weddings, advertising and other reasons and their glare often penetrates directly into nearby homes. "They penetrate even through the windows and curtains, thereby brightly illuminating their homes even at night. These lights prevent people from sleeping properly," the petitioner said.

Motorists Too Affected

The petition also stated that intense glare from such lights can temporarily blind drivers, creating a risk of accidents, and sought "concrete regulations" regarding the use of such lighting. A key demand in the petition is that the use of high-intensity lights at night should be completely prohibited.