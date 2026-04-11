ETV Bharat / state

Sahara Star Hotel To Clear Rs 24 Crore Property Tax Dues Before Water Supply Restoration

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has directed Sahara Star Hotel near Mumbai Airport, to deposit approximately Rs 24 crore in pending property tax dues to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) before its water supply can be restored.

In 2001, the BMC issued a notice to Sahara Hospitality Limited regarding unpaid property taxes. After receiving no response, the civic body disconnected the hotel’s water supply and issued a notice warning of property attachment to recover the outstanding dues.

The company filed a petition before the Bombay High Court. The matter was heard by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Arif S. Doctor.

During the hearing, the BMC informed the court that the water supply would be restored once the outstanding property tax was paid. Taking note of this submission, the High Court directed Sahara Hospitality Limited to deposit the pending amount of Rs 23,89,31,590 (Rs 23.89 crore) with the court within four weeks.