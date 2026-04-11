Sahara Star Hotel To Clear Rs 24 Crore Property Tax Dues Before Water Supply Restoration
In 2001, the BMC issued a notice to Sahara Hospitality Limited regarding unpaid property taxes.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 10:40 PM IST
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has directed Sahara Star Hotel near Mumbai Airport, to deposit approximately Rs 24 crore in pending property tax dues to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) before its water supply can be restored.
In 2001, the BMC issued a notice to Sahara Hospitality Limited regarding unpaid property taxes. After receiving no response, the civic body disconnected the hotel’s water supply and issued a notice warning of property attachment to recover the outstanding dues.
The company filed a petition before the Bombay High Court. The matter was heard by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Arif S. Doctor.
During the hearing, the BMC informed the court that the water supply would be restored once the outstanding property tax was paid. Taking note of this submission, the High Court directed Sahara Hospitality Limited to deposit the pending amount of Rs 23,89,31,590 (Rs 23.89 crore) with the court within four weeks.
The court provided temporary relief by staying the property attachment notice issued by the BMC. The bench also instructed the civic body to file its detailed response to the petition and adjourned the matter for six weeks.
Counsel for Sahara Hospitality argued that the BMC had acted arbitrarily by disconnecting the hotel’s water supply, which has impacted its business operations. The petitioner contended that the action amounted to a "civil death" for the establishment and caused inconvenience to guests.
In response, the BMC maintained that its actions were fully in accordance with the law and were taken after due notice to recover long-pending tax dues. The court found merit in the civic body’s stance and ordered the deposit of the outstanding amount.
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