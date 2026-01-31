Bombay High Court: Diabetes, Hypertension Patients In Forces Eligible For Disability Pension
The HC ruled soldiers suffering diabetes, hypertension, obesity or spinal disorders are entitled to disability pension, rejecting lifestyle disease grounds for denial.
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has delivered a significant ruling, stating that soldiers suffering from ailments such as diabetes, obesity, spinal disorders and high blood pressure will now be eligible for disability pension benefits.
The court clarified that conditions like hypertension and diabetes cannot be labelled as ‘lifestyle diseases’ to deny disability pension if they were aggravated by or attributable to military service.
Lieutenant Colonel S K Rathod served in the armed forces for 23 years, with postings in sensitive regions such as Ladakh and Manipur during ‘Operation Rakshak’ and ‘Operation Parakram’.
However, he was discharged from service in 2003 on medical grounds, declared unfit, and denied a pension. The central government and the medical board had argued that such lifestyle-related diseases are common and, therefore, soldiers with these ailments cannot be granted disability pension benefits.
This claim was rejected by the Armed Forces Tribunal. Challenging that decision, the central government approached the Bombay High Court.
What Did The Bombay High Court Say?
The petition was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Gautam Ankhad. After hearing both sides, the High Court upheld the tribunal’s decision, granting relief to soldiers. The court noted that even common illnesses, such as diabetes, can interrupt service in the Army and Navy. Therefore, affected personnel are entitled to disability pension benefits.
Pension Is Not A Government Reward
The High Court observed that a pension is not a government reward but compensation for the service rendered by soldiers to the nation. It ensures financial stability after retirement. The court also stated that demanding proof from soldiers that diseases like diabetes developed during service is unreasonable.
