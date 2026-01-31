ETV Bharat / state

Bombay High Court: Diabetes, Hypertension Patients In Forces Eligible For Disability Pension

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has delivered a significant ruling, stating that soldiers suffering from ailments such as diabetes, obesity, spinal disorders and high blood pressure will now be eligible for disability pension benefits.

The court clarified that conditions like hypertension and diabetes cannot be labelled as ‘lifestyle diseases’ to deny disability pension if they were aggravated by or attributable to military service.

Lieutenant Colonel S K Rathod served in the armed forces for 23 years, with postings in sensitive regions such as Ladakh and Manipur during ‘Operation Rakshak’ and ‘Operation Parakram’.

However, he was discharged from service in 2003 on medical grounds, declared unfit, and denied a pension. The central government and the medical board had argued that such lifestyle-related diseases are common and, therefore, soldiers with these ailments cannot be granted disability pension benefits.

This claim was rejected by the Armed Forces Tribunal. Challenging that decision, the central government approached the Bombay High Court.