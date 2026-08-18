ETV Bharat / state

Bombay HC Cancels Bail Granted To Owners Of Goa Nightclub Where 25 People Had Died In Fire

Charred remains of the Birch by Romeo Lane restaurant after a fire broke out, claiming the lives of 25 people, in Arpora ( ANI )

Panaji: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday cancelled the bail granted to the owners and a business partner of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa, where a devastating fire had claimed 25 lives last December.

A single bench of Justice Dr Neela Gokhale passed the order while hearing applications challenging the bail granted to the accused earlier by a trial court. On December 6, 2025, a fire killed 25 people and injured 50 at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, Goa.

Saurav and Gaurav Luthra, along with their business partner Ajay Gupta, were partners in M/s Being GS Hospitality Arpora LLP, which operated the nightclub.

The three accused had been granted bail by the trial court in April this year. The Goa bench of the High Court on Tuesday granted them two weeks to surrender before the trial court, during which they can seek bail afresh.

"The court has allowed all five applications -- one each concerning the three accused in the case of culpable homicide in connection with the fire -- and two applications concerning the accused in the forgery case related to obtaining permissions for the nightclub," advocate Somnath Karpe, appearing for the prosecution, told reporters.