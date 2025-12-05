ETV Bharat / state

Bombay High Court Begins Final Hearing on Sohrabuddin Sheikh Fake Encounter Case

The case is being heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Shri Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad. Senior advocate Gautam Tiwari, appearing on behalf of petitioner Rubabuddin Sheikh, brother of the deceased, outlined how Sohrabuddin was taken into illegal custody from one location, falsely shown arrested from another, and subsequently killed in a fake encounter. He further told the court that Sohrabuddin’s wife Kausar Bi was murdered and her body was burnt, with her ashes allegedly thrown into the Sabarmati river.

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday commenced the final hearing on the petition challenging the acquittal of all accused in the high-profile Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case. During the hearing, the petitioners reiterated before the court that Sohrabuddin Sheikh and his wife Kausar Bi were illegally abducted and killed in a staged encounter by Gujarat and Rajasthan Police personnel.

Tiwari also informed the court that Tulsiram Prajapati, who was the sole eyewitness to the incident, had disclosed the truth to his brother Kundan Prajapati. Shortly thereafter, Tulsiram himself was arrested in a fabricated drug case and later killed in another alleged fake encounter.

Following an hour-long hearing, the court adjourned the proceedings due to a pre-scheduled engagement. The next date of hearing will be announced shortly.



Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh informed the court that the Central Government has accepted the 2018 verdict of the Mumbai Sessions Court and that the CBI will not file any appeal against it. Despite this, Rubabuddin Sheikh has moved the High Court challenging the acquittal.



In December 2018, after nearly 13 years of legal proceedings, a special CBI court acquitted all 22 accused due to lack of sufficient evidence. Judge S.J. Sharma held that the prosecution failed to conclusively establish that the encounters of Sohrabuddin and Kausar Bi were fake. The court observed that while Tulsiram Prajapati appeared to have attempted escape, the prosecution could not prove the conspiracy behind the earlier encounters. In a rare gesture, Judge Sharma publicly apologised to the Sheikh family, stating that the verdict was based solely on legal limitations and not on denial of justice. He also announced that it was the last verdict of his judicial career before retirement.