Bombay High Court Warns To Withhold Salary Of Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday morning took a strong stand against the declining air quality (AQI) in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and issued orders to suspend the salary of Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner (NMMC) Kailash Shinde.

In the afternoon hearing, the bench comprising Chief Justice Shri Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad said this time they were issuing a stern warning, else next time they will take action if the NMMC commissioner failed to act on their orders.

The High Court also issued a stern warning to the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and to Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to take serious cognisance of the strict measures the Court has asked the authorities to take.

The court had given explicit directions to take steps to control the pollution; however, the NMMC commissioner failed to file a personal affidavit detailing measures taken by him, which angered the High Court. The bench expressed their disapproval with this action.

Instead of filing a personal affidavit himself, Shinde submitted one from the city engineer of the NMMC. The High Court noted strong disapproval of this and directed to deduct Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner's salary. Additionally, the High Court cautioned Gagrani, should the need arise, similar directives pertaining to the Mumbai Municipal Commissioner might need to be issued.