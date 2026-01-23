Bombay High Court Warns To Withhold Salary Of Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner
The HC also issued a stern warning to the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation chief Bhushan Gagrani.
Published : January 23, 2026 at 5:21 PM IST
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday morning took a strong stand against the declining air quality (AQI) in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and issued orders to suspend the salary of Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner (NMMC) Kailash Shinde.
In the afternoon hearing, the bench comprising Chief Justice Shri Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad said this time they were issuing a stern warning, else next time they will take action if the NMMC commissioner failed to act on their orders.
The High Court also issued a stern warning to the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and to Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to take serious cognisance of the strict measures the Court has asked the authorities to take.
The court had given explicit directions to take steps to control the pollution; however, the NMMC commissioner failed to file a personal affidavit detailing measures taken by him, which angered the High Court. The bench expressed their disapproval with this action.
Instead of filing a personal affidavit himself, Shinde submitted one from the city engineer of the NMMC. The High Court noted strong disapproval of this and directed to deduct Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner's salary. Additionally, the High Court cautioned Gagrani, should the need arise, similar directives pertaining to the Mumbai Municipal Commissioner might need to be issued.
The amicus curiae and lawyers for Vanashakti discussed the state of Mumbai's air pollution at the hearing on Friday. They informed the HC that there has been a 30 per cent increase in patients in Mumbai in recent days and that the city's elderly and children are suffering greatly from the current terrible air quality.
They also alleged that the air quality monitoring systems installed by the BMC are not connected to the central system. The BMC's lawyers attempted to refute this claim, but the High Court expressed strong displeasure, questioning, "In which world do the BMC officials live?"
The petitioners claimed at the morning session that the crisis was brought on by the city's growing construction activity. They added that in order to keep Mumbai's air quality from becoming like Delhi's, stringent steps must be implemented right away.
A U Kamdar, the lawyer representing the BMC, disagreed, telling the court that only 9 per cent of pollution is caused by construction and that steps are already being made to mitigate it. In response, the High Court stated that they would be ignorant about the reason behind the remaining 91 per cent of air pollution if that were the case.
