HC Allows Plea Against Providing Papers To 26/11 Mastermind Jundal; Trial To Resume After 7 Years

Mumbai: The stalled trial in the 26/11 terror attacks case against alleged mastermind Abu Jundal is set to resume after seven years with the Bombay High Court on Monday quashing a lower court order directing authorities to hand over confidential documents to the accused.

A bench of Justice R N Laddha allowed the petition filed by the Delhi Police, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, and the Ministry of External Affairs, which had challenged the trial court's 2018 order directing them to hand over confidential documents to Jundal.

Pending the petition, the trial against Zabiuddin Ansari alias Abu Jundal, a mastermind and handler of the 10 Pakistani terrorists who carried out the November 2008 attacks on Mumbai had been on hold since 2018.

While the Special Cell of the Delhi Police claimed the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative was nabbed from outside airport in the national capital, the accused had insisted he was arrested in Saudi Arabia and then deported to India.