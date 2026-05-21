Bombay High Court Allows MT Al Jafajia To Be Taken To Gujarat Ship Dumpyard
The vessels face allegations of illicitly transporting prohibited bitumen and fuel from Iran and three people were arrested.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 4:12 PM IST
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has finally granted permission to move the vessel 'Al Jafjiya', one of the three ships that was intercepted in connection with a fuel theft and bitumen smuggling case, to Alang shipyard in Gujarat. A hearing on this petition was held on Wednesday before Justice Gautam Ankhad of the vacation bench.
The Court issued orders directing to obtain all necessary permissions from the Indian Coast Guard and other relevant departments to ensure this process is completed.
The Coast Guard had intercepted three vessels MT Asphalt Star, MT Stellar Ruby, and MT Al Jafjiya within Indian territorial waters, and a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the ship owner and eight others on February 15. Subsequently, they were handed over to the custody of the Yellow Gate Police.
The vessels face allegations of illicitly transporting prohibited bitumen and fuel from Iran. Consequently, the shipowners filed a petition in the Bombay High Court demanding the release of these vessels. During the hearing on Wednesday, Advocate Vikram Parshurami presented arguments on behalf of the State Government.
The Court was informed that the three vessels subjected to action were still anchored off the Mumbai coast. In response, the shipowners expressed their willingness before the Court to move these vessels to Alang.
The investigating agency opposed this move, objecting to the relocation of the vessels on the grounds that the inquiry into two of them is still in progress. Taking cognisance of this, the Bombay High Court granted permission to move only one of the three vessels 'Al Jafjiya' to the Alang shipyard. While issuing orders to obtain all requisite permissions from the concerned departments for this purpose, the Court adjourned the hearing of the case until June 18.
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