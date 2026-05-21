ETV Bharat / state

Bombay High Court Allows MT Al Jafajia To Be Taken To Gujarat Ship Dumpyard

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has finally granted permission to move the vessel 'Al Jafjiya', one of the three ships that was intercepted in connection with a fuel theft and bitumen smuggling case, to Alang shipyard in Gujarat. A hearing on this petition was held on Wednesday before Justice Gautam Ankhad of the vacation bench.

The Court issued orders directing to obtain all necessary permissions from the Indian Coast Guard and other relevant departments to ensure this process is completed.

The Coast Guard had intercepted three vessels MT Asphalt Star, MT Stellar Ruby, and MT Al Jafjiya within Indian territorial waters, and a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the ship owner and eight others on February 15. Subsequently, they were handed over to the custody of the Yellow Gate Police.