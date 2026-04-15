ETV Bharat / state

Bombay High Court Accepts Petition By Actor Kartik Aryan Seeking Protection Of Personal Rights

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has accepted a petition by actor Kartik Aryan seeking to protect his personality rights.

Justice Sharmila Deshmukh while admitting the petition stated on Wednesday that there was merit in Kartik's plea, which it said was well-founded.

Justice Deshmukh further indicated that orders granting Kartik appropriate relief in this matter would be issued shortly.

Arguing on behalf of Kartik, Birendra Saraf, a senior advocate, convinced the court of the rampant misuse of Kartik's name, photographs, and voice on online platforms, which he said constitutes a violation of his personality rights.

Saraf further said that the alleged unauthorised commercial exploitation is causing his client both financial loss and social harm. "Consequently, the demand that he be granted protection in this case is both reasonable and justifiable," stated Justice Deshmukh.

According to the petition filed by Kartik, his name and likeness are being used in advertisements, promotional campaigns, and various other contexts without his prior consent. Kartik asserted that these activities impinge upon his popularity and private life, thereby violating his personality rights.