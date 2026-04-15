Bombay High Court Accepts Petition By Actor Kartik Aryan Seeking Protection Of Personal Rights
The court will issue appropriate orders for removal of such content to halt the commercial use of deepfake photos and videos created using AI.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 5:43 PM IST
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has accepted a petition by actor Kartik Aryan seeking to protect his personality rights.
Justice Sharmila Deshmukh while admitting the petition stated on Wednesday that there was merit in Kartik's plea, which it said was well-founded.
Justice Deshmukh further indicated that orders granting Kartik appropriate relief in this matter would be issued shortly.
Arguing on behalf of Kartik, Birendra Saraf, a senior advocate, convinced the court of the rampant misuse of Kartik's name, photographs, and voice on online platforms, which he said constitutes a violation of his personality rights.
Saraf further said that the alleged unauthorised commercial exploitation is causing his client both financial loss and social harm. "Consequently, the demand that he be granted protection in this case is both reasonable and justifiable," stated Justice Deshmukh.
According to the petition filed by Kartik, his name and likeness are being used in advertisements, promotional campaigns, and various other contexts without his prior consent. Kartik asserted that these activities impinge upon his popularity and private life, thereby violating his personality rights.
The petition further alleged that certain individuals, solely for commercial gain, have employed Artificial Intelligence (AI) and deepfake technology to generate his images, videos, and audio recordings, thereby subsequently exploiting for commercial purposes.
The petition sought immediate action against all such malpractices and requested the issuance of a permanent injunction to restrain these users from utilising any personal attributes associated with his persona without his prior permission.
In this petition, Kartik alleged that many Indian and international e-commerce companies and social media platforms have misused his photographs and videos. A legal claim has also been filed against certain unidentified individuals under intellectual property rights laws.
Kartik had previously sought orders directing all these online platforms to immediately remove the offending content from their respective portals. He had requested relevant government officials to initiate action asking them to take down such material from the internet.
Through the petition, Kartik has also requested the Bombay High Court to direct disclose the identities of the individuals responsible for such acts.
In recent times, many celebrities have approached courts to safeguard their personal rights and address issues concerning publicity rights. The list includes a significant number of prominent figures, such as Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, the late Asha Bhosle, and many others.
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