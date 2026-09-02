ETV Bharat / state

Bombay HC Orders CBI Probe Into Disha Salian Death Case

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday ordered a CBI probe into the death of former celebrity manager Disha Salian after her father raised suspicion about the circumstances in which she passed away in 2020.

A bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and Ranjitsinha Raja Bhonsale said the CBI shall register an FIR and record the statement of the deceased's father, Satish Salian, but no person shall be treated as an accused until and unless there is sufficient material gathered against them during the probe. The court ordered the Mumbai police to hand over all case papers to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) forthwith.

"In case the investigation reveals that no case is made out, then the CBI shall file the appropriate summary report before the court concerned," the bench said. Satish Salian would be at liberty to challenge the report, the court said.

Advocate Nilesh Ojha, representing Disha's father said the Court has directed the CBI to register an FIR, appoint a senior officer to conduct the investigation, and the Malvani Police Station to hand over all records to the CBI.