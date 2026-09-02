Bombay HC Orders CBI Probe Into Disha Salian Death Case
Disha Salian's father had sought CBI probe into his daughter's death and for an FIR to be registered against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 11:17 AM IST
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday ordered a CBI probe into the death of former celebrity manager Disha Salian after her father raised suspicion about the circumstances in which she passed away in 2020.
A bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and Ranjitsinha Raja Bhonsale said the CBI shall register an FIR and record the statement of the deceased's father, Satish Salian, but no person shall be treated as an accused until and unless there is sufficient material gathered against them during the probe. The court ordered the Mumbai police to hand over all case papers to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) forthwith.
"In case the investigation reveals that no case is made out, then the CBI shall file the appropriate summary report before the court concerned," the bench said. Satish Salian would be at liberty to challenge the report, the court said.
Advocate Nilesh Ojha, representing Disha's father said the Court has directed the CBI to register an FIR, appoint a senior officer to conduct the investigation, and the Malvani Police Station to hand over all records to the CBI.
#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On representing Disha Salian's father, Satish Salian, Advocate Nilesh Ojha says, "The Court has directed the CBI to record the statement of Satish Salian, register an FIR, appoint a senior officer to conduct the investigation, and the Malvani Police… https://t.co/F2uqb7r6po pic.twitter.com/JDyiuw25Op— ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2026
"Furthermore, action will be taken against anyone against whom evidence is found. No one will be named as an accused if there is no evidence against them. Additionally, if the CBI submits a negative report, we have the right to raise objections and file a protest petition. The court has explicitly stated this in its order. I thank the court," he said.
Disha Salian died on June 8, 2020, after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in Mumbai's Malad area. The city police then registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR).
After conducting an inquiry, the police claimed that Disha Salian's death was a case of suicide. Her father, however, filed a petition in the HC last year alleging that his daughter was gang-raped and murdered. Satish Salian's advocate Nilesh Ojha had raised doubts about the police probe into the case.
Salian sought a CBI probe into his daughter's death and for an FIR to be registered against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray. In his plea, he claimed that his daughter was found dead under mysterious circumstances in June 2020. He alleged that she was raped and murdered, and subsequently there was a politically orchestrated cover-up to protect certain influential persons.
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