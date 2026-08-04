ETV Bharat / state

Bombay HC To Maharashtra Govt: 'Have You Informed PM Modi?' Over Three-Year Delay In PoP Idol Ban

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday pulled up the Maharashtra government over its decision to defer a complete ban on Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols, questioning whether it had informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi that it was not prepared to implement his appeal for eco-friendly Ganesh celebrations this year.

The Maharashtra government informed the court that it would require three more years to phase out the use of PoP idols during festivals completely. It argued that wider public awareness and a phased transition were necessary and requested the court to continue last year's directions for this year's Ganesh festival.

A division bench of Justices Ajay Gadkari and Kamal Khata was hearing petitions challenging the use of PoP idols and revised Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal in his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme urging people to install eco-friendly Shadu clay Ganesh idols, the court observed that the BJP-led Maharashtra government's stand appeared to be at odds with the Prime Minister's message.

The bench asked the state, "Have you informed the Prime Minister about your stand?"

Advocate General Milind Sathe, appearing for the Maharashtra government, submitted that an immediate ban on PoP idols this year was not practical considering the scale and history of Ganeshotsav celebrations.

He told the court that greater public awareness was needed before enforcing a complete ban. The government, he said, intends to phase out PoP idols over the next three years and therefore requested that the directions issued last year continue for this year's festival.

Court Expresses Displeasure