Bombay HC To Maharashtra Govt: 'Have You Informed PM Modi?' Over Three-Year Delay In PoP Idol Ban
The Bombay High Court questioned Maharashtra's reluctance to immediately ban PoP idols despite PM Modi's appeal for eco-friendly celebrations.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 5:45 PM IST
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday pulled up the Maharashtra government over its decision to defer a complete ban on Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols, questioning whether it had informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi that it was not prepared to implement his appeal for eco-friendly Ganesh celebrations this year.
The Maharashtra government informed the court that it would require three more years to phase out the use of PoP idols during festivals completely. It argued that wider public awareness and a phased transition were necessary and requested the court to continue last year's directions for this year's Ganesh festival.
A division bench of Justices Ajay Gadkari and Kamal Khata was hearing petitions challenging the use of PoP idols and revised Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines.
Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal in his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme urging people to install eco-friendly Shadu clay Ganesh idols, the court observed that the BJP-led Maharashtra government's stand appeared to be at odds with the Prime Minister's message.
The bench asked the state, "Have you informed the Prime Minister about your stand?"
Advocate General Milind Sathe, appearing for the Maharashtra government, submitted that an immediate ban on PoP idols this year was not practical considering the scale and history of Ganeshotsav celebrations.
He told the court that greater public awareness was needed before enforcing a complete ban. The government, he said, intends to phase out PoP idols over the next three years and therefore requested that the directions issued last year continue for this year's festival.
Court Expresses Displeasure
The High Court expressed dissatisfaction with the government's approach, observing that while permitting PoP idols last year, it had clearly stated that it was the last opportunity for the state to take corrective measures.
The bench remarked that repeatedly ignoring court directions was unacceptable and stressed that environmental protection and the interests of future generations could not be overlooked.
The court said it would issue appropriate directions after hearing the remaining arguments of the PoP Idol Makers' Association on Wednesday.
PoP Idol Makers Defend Their Case
Senior advocate Uday Warunjikar, appearing for the PoP Idol Makers' Association, argued that Shadu clay idols could also cause environmental damage, claiming that the clay settles at the bottom of rivers and lakes, forming sediment that obstructs groundwater recharge.
He also contended that PoP idols can be recycled after immersion and claimed there was no conclusive scientific evidence proving that PoP itself is toxic.
The High Court, however, questioned the scientific basis of the association's submissions and asked whether credible scientific studies backed the documents relied upon. Warunjikar replied that students and private organisations had conducted the studies.
After hearing the submissions, the bench adjourned the matter till Wednesday.
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