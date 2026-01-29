ETV Bharat / state

Bombay HC To Form High-Powered Committee To Oversee Compliance For Reducing Air Pollution In Mumbai

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday will form a high-powered committee (HPC) to be led by a retired Supreme Court Judge to oversee compliance with its November 2023 directives to reduce air pollution in Mumbai and neighbouring areas.

The court observed that air pollution in the city has not gone down and that there was insufficient monitoring by the civic authorities. Taking note of the poor Air Quality Index (AQI) and rise in pollution in Mumbai, a bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad, while hearing a suo motu public interest litigation filed in 2022, observed that pollution in the metropolis has not yet decreased and the municipal administration had been indifferent towards the issue.

The bench once again criticized the inaction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation administration and instructed its officials to take action against those violating the rules meant to address the issue of air pollution in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.