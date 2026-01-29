Bombay HC To Form High-Powered Committee To Oversee Compliance For Reducing Air Pollution In Mumbai
The court rapped the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for its failure to address the issue.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 9:23 PM IST
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday will form a high-powered committee (HPC) to be led by a retired Supreme Court Judge to oversee compliance with its November 2023 directives to reduce air pollution in Mumbai and neighbouring areas.
The court observed that air pollution in the city has not gone down and that there was insufficient monitoring by the civic authorities. Taking note of the poor Air Quality Index (AQI) and rise in pollution in Mumbai, a bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad, while hearing a suo motu public interest litigation filed in 2022, observed that pollution in the metropolis has not yet decreased and the municipal administration had been indifferent towards the issue.
The bench once again criticized the inaction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation administration and instructed its officials to take action against those violating the rules meant to address the issue of air pollution in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.
The bench clarified hat detailed orders regarding who else will be on this committee, its scope of work, and its structure will be issued soon. It also stated that the pollution levels in Mumbai have not decreased in the last few days. "In December, it was very serious. Due to the increasing workload of the court, we cannot examine all the affidavits filed by various municipalities and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, and the report submitted by the expert committee Therefore, it is now necessary to establish a high-powered committee in this regard," it said.
The court had appointed amicus curiae Darius Khambata to assist it in hearing the petition. Khambata told the courtfor 18 out of the 25 days of January, Mumbai's air quality was in the 'poor' category. "Therefore, continuous oversight of the municipal corporation is necessary," he said.
The court said the committee will work on improving the air quality in Mumbai and the surrounding areas and will implement appropriate measures.
