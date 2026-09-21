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Bombay HC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Blaring DJ Noise, Schedules Urgent Hearing On Tuesday

The Bombay High Court took suo motu cognisance of rising noise pollution from DJs and said bans must be effectively enforced on the ground.

Bombay HC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Blaring DJ Noise, Schedules Urgent Hearing On Tuesday
File photo of Bombay High Court (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 21, 2026 at 5:58 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday took suo motu cognisance of blaring noise from DJs and rising noise pollution, with an urgent hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

The court observed that merely issuing orders banning DJs on paper was not enough and said the police administration must ensure their effective implementation on the ground.

“Merely issuing orders banning DJs on paper is not enough; the police administration must ensure their effective implementation on the ground,” the court said.

TAGGED:

DJ NOISE POLLUTION
NOISE POLLUTION
SUO MOTU COGNISANCE
DJ BAN
BOMBAY HIGH COURT

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