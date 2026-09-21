ETV Bharat / state

Bombay HC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Blaring DJ Noise, Schedules Urgent Hearing On Tuesday

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday took suo motu cognisance of blaring noise from DJs and rising noise pollution, with an urgent hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

The court observed that merely issuing orders banning DJs on paper was not enough and said the police administration must ensure their effective implementation on the ground.

“Merely issuing orders banning DJs on paper is not enough; the police administration must ensure their effective implementation on the ground,” the court said.