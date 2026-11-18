Bombay HC Slams BMC, Maharashtra Govt Over 'Superficial' Cleanup For Royal Visit, Demands Permanent Solutions
The High Court has previously noted that this critical issue is directly linked to the broader problem of waste on the city's streets and beaches.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 9:11 PM IST
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has pulled up the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Maharashtra government for conducting temporary, two-day clean-up drives to impress foreign royal visitors, questioning why similar administrative urgency cannot be extended to ordinary citizens.
Hearing a PIL concerning waste disposal at the Kanjurmarg dumping ground on Wednesday, a division bench of Justice Girish Kulkarni and Justice Neela Gokhale observed that the overnight transformation of areas like Ballard Estate in South Mumbai proved the administration has the capacity to transform the city when it chooses to.
Expressing concern over the growing mountains of plastic-laden waste at dumping grounds, the High Court also asked why a complete ban on plastic has not been enforced. "What is the harm in treating ordinary Mumbaikars with the same care as these 'special guests'?" the court asked.
The High Court has previously noted that this critical issue is directly linked to the broader problem of waste on the city's streets and beaches. During the hearing, Justice Girish Kulkarni observed that if the administration possesses the will, it can transform things in an instant—a lesson learnt from many past experiences. "Tasks can be accomplished at lightning speed. Why, then, must you wait for 'very important persons' (VIPs) to visit the city? Will the administration only wake up for special guests? This is not right," the court remarked, questioning when the authorities would show similar urgency for the ordinary citizens who are the permanent residents of this city,” Kulkarni said.
He continued, “Look at how spick and span Ballard Estate appears—as if it has been polished—simply because royal guests from abroad are visiting. If you choose to, you can easily maintain such standards—through tasks like painting and washing the streets with water—for the benefit of the local citizens as well.”
The High Court underscored that instead of staging such a temporary, two-day facade, there is a need for a permanent solution to the growing waste problem. Regarding the Kanjurmarg dumping ground, Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale conducted a second site visit on Tuesday, November 17, to review the current conditions.
The bench expressed grave concern over the mountains of plastic-mixed waste, the foul stench, and the emission of toxic gases at the site. The Court further suggested that strict measures should be taken to eliminate the use of plastic in Mumbai, regardless of any commercial pressure.
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