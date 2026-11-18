ETV Bharat / state

Bombay HC Slams BMC, Maharashtra Govt Over 'Superficial' Cleanup For Royal Visit, Demands Permanent Solutions

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton in Mumbai. ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has pulled up the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Maharashtra government for conducting temporary, two-day clean-up drives to impress foreign royal visitors, questioning why similar administrative urgency cannot be extended to ordinary citizens.

Hearing a PIL concerning waste disposal at the Kanjurmarg dumping ground on Wednesday, a division bench of Justice Girish Kulkarni and Justice Neela Gokhale observed that the overnight transformation of areas like Ballard Estate in South Mumbai proved the administration has the capacity to transform the city when it chooses to.

Expressing concern over the growing mountains of plastic-laden waste at dumping grounds, the High Court also asked why a complete ban on plastic has not been enforced. "What is the harm in treating ordinary Mumbaikars with the same care as these 'special guests'?" the court asked. The High Court has previously noted that this critical issue is directly linked to the broader problem of waste on the city's streets and beaches. During the hearing, Justice Girish Kulkarni observed that if the administration possesses the will, it can transform things in an instant—a lesson learnt from many past experiences. "Tasks can be accomplished at lightning speed. Why, then, must you wait for 'very important persons' (VIPs) to visit the city? Will the administration only wake up for special guests? This is not right," the court remarked, questioning when the authorities would show similar urgency for the ordinary citizens who are the permanent residents of this city,” Kulkarni said.