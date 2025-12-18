Bombay HC Sends Notices To Maharashtra Govt, Nashik Municipality; Asks To Stop Tree Felling For Kumbh Mela
For over a month, residents of Nashik have been protesting against the proposed tree felling for setting up sadhugram at Tapovan for Kumbh Mela.
Published : December 18, 2025 at 5:38 PM IST
Mumbai: Bombay High Court on Thursday issued notices to the Maharashtra government and the Nashik Municipal Corporation in connection to a petition challenging the felling of over 1800 trees for construction of sadhugram (residential facility for ascetics) for the Kumbh Mela in 2026.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankh heard the petition and sent notices to the Nashik Municipal Corporation and the state government, seeking their response on this issue. The court has scheduled the next hearing of the case on January 14 and stayed the felling of trees till then.
Guardian minister, Girish Mahajan had earlier announced that trees in Nashik's Tapovan would be felled for the construction of sadhugram, where sadhus who visit Nasik for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, are to be accommodated. The move requires felling of over 1800 trees.
The petition, filed by Nashik resident Madhukar Jagtap, sought scrapping of the tree felling project saying, this is a forest-like area with scores of heritage trees, many having medicinal value and the greenery balances the ecosystem near the city. The petition further stated that there is no need to construct the sadhugram in Tapovan as an alternate land is already available.
Residents of Nashik have been protesting against the proposed tree felling for over a month. Few Marathi film actors like Sayaji Shinde have backed the residents.
On December 11, local administration sought recommendations and objections to tree felling and by December 17, hundreds of objections had been submitted.
Omkar Wable, the petitioner's lawyer told ETV Bharat that the plea was filed in the high court because residents are worried that authorities may proceed with tree felling immediately.
This has turned into a political issue in view of the forthcoming municipal elections. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, which has been holding a few seats in the Nashik Municipal Corporation for last few years, is contesting in the upcoming elections and has strongly opposed the tree felling in Tapovan.
Also Read