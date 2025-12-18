ETV Bharat / state

Bombay HC Sends Notices To Maharashtra Govt, Nashik Municipality; Asks To Stop Tree Felling For Kumbh Mela

Mumbai: Bombay High Court on Thursday issued notices to the Maharashtra government and the Nashik Municipal Corporation in connection to a petition challenging the felling of over 1800 trees for construction of sadhugram (residential facility for ascetics) for the Kumbh Mela in 2026.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankh heard the petition and sent notices to the Nashik Municipal Corporation and the state government, seeking their response on this issue. The court has scheduled the next hearing of the case on January 14 and stayed the felling of trees till then.

Guardian minister, Girish Mahajan had earlier announced that trees in Nashik's Tapovan would be felled for the construction of sadhugram, where sadhus who visit Nasik for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, are to be accommodated. The move requires felling of over 1800 trees.

The petition, filed by Nashik resident Madhukar Jagtap, sought scrapping of the tree felling project saying, this is a forest-like area with scores of heritage trees, many having medicinal value and the greenery balances the ecosystem near the city. The petition further stated that there is no need to construct the sadhugram in Tapovan as an alternate land is already available.