'It Is The Duty Of The Municipal Administration To Curb Illegal Hoardings,' Says HC, As It Reserves Final Order
The HC expressed displeasure that the municipal corporations has not taken the necessary steps despite repeated directives they issued during the course of hearings
Mumbai: After hearing different petitions on the subject of illegal hoardings across the state, the High Court has reserved its ruling. The Bombay High Court expressed displeasure that the municipal corporations have not taken the necessary steps despite repeated directives it issued during the course of hearings.
Henceforth, the municipal administrations would have to enforce strict measures to prevent unauthorised banners across the state, Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Sandesh Patil stated while reserving their ruling on Friday.
Arguing on behalf of the petitioners, Senior advocate Dr Uday Warunjikar told the court, "Other municipalities, like Latur and Ambernath Municipal Corporation, ought to take steps to reduce illegal hoardings. Municipal officials are aware of everything, and they have to just exert some pressure, which will clear their cities of banners in a short period of time."
He told the court, if all municipalities undertook a special drive to clear their cities of this menace, all illegal hoardings and banners could be cleared within a week. "The entire state could be free of illegal hoardings," he said. He also informed the court, till more criminal cases are filed against the offenders, the state can't get rid of this problem.
All the municipal corporations across the state, including Mumbai and Thane, submitted their affidavits after the HC rapped them. They had to submit the measures they had implemented to stop this growing menace. The municipal corporations had to also submit the action they have taken against the offenders and the number of illegal banners and hoardings they pulled down.
During the hearing, the court noted that while the initiatives of some municipalities, including Latur and Mumbai, are satisfactory, there is a lack of consistency. There are indicators that the 'QR code' will become mandatory on all hoardings in the coming days. It will help people access all information about their permissions on mobile phones. This is a significant step towards reducing illegal hoardings and banners throughout the state. The High Court will soon deliver a detailed order on this matter.
During the hearing, Advocate General Dr Birendra Saraf, who appeared on behalf of the state government, informed the court that different measures are being taken to prevent unauthorized banner display and that directives have been issued to all municipalities in this matter.
It has also been pointed out that some municipalities have taken notable actions. Apart from that, the court was informed that the state government has frequently instructed its workers not to display political banners unless absolutely necessary. The court also ordered the state government to develop a comprehensive regulation policy to regulate the height and size of huge hoardings put up on the roads.
The High Court had previously ordered that the state government form an impartial committee to investigate illegal hoardings. The municipal corporations have also been asked to keep their websites updated on this matter. Thereby, details on all the political hoardings will be available to the general public, and they can also see the actions taken against the offenders.
The Bombay High Court had laid down a few guidelines in its 2017 ruling for regulating illegal posters, hoardings and banners in Maharashtra. However, because those rulings have yet to be enforced, the High Court has filed a suo motu petition in this regard. In addition, the plea was heard on Wednesday before a bench comprised of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Sandesh Patil.
In accordance with the ruling, the court asked what action had been taken against unauthorised hoardings and banners. All municipal corporations and municipalities in the state, including the state government, have been directed to provide a report on this issue.
A few years ago, the Suswarajya Foundation and Bhagwanji Rayani filed a public interest litigation in the Bombay High Court focusing on illegal hoardings in the state. In January 2017, the High Court issued comprehensive directives requiring strong action against illegal hoardings and banners, and set up a platform for citizens to file complaints.
If any municipal corporation received a complaint from the public regarding illegal hoardings, the police would have to immediately investigate and file a case. The court had also directed the state government to develop a comprehensive policy controlling the height and size of huge hoardings built on the sides of roadways and granted approval.
In addition, the state government had to form an impartial commission to investigate illegal hoardings and maintain its website with the latest information on this issue. The High Court had issued instructions to this committee to share all of the information on all political hoardings with the public, and after receiving complaints, what action was taken to follow up on this matter?