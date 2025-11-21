ETV Bharat / state

'It Is The Duty Of The Municipal Administration To Curb Illegal Hoardings,' Says HC, As It Reserves Final Order

Mumbai: After hearing different petitions on the subject of illegal hoardings across the state, the High Court has reserved its ruling. The Bombay High Court expressed displeasure that the municipal corporations have not taken the necessary steps despite repeated directives it issued during the course of hearings.

Henceforth, the municipal administrations would have to enforce strict measures to prevent unauthorised banners across the state, Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Sandesh Patil stated while reserving their ruling on Friday.

Arguing on behalf of the petitioners, Senior advocate Dr Uday Warunjikar told the court, "Other municipalities, like Latur and Ambernath Municipal Corporation, ought to take steps to reduce illegal hoardings. Municipal officials are aware of everything, and they have to just exert some pressure, which will clear their cities of banners in a short period of time."

He told the court, if all municipalities undertook a special drive to clear their cities of this menace, all illegal hoardings and banners could be cleared within a week. "The entire state could be free of illegal hoardings," he said. He also informed the court, till more criminal cases are filed against the offenders, the state can't get rid of this problem.

All the municipal corporations across the state, including Mumbai and Thane, submitted their affidavits after the HC rapped them. They had to submit the measures they had implemented to stop this growing menace. The municipal corporations had to also submit the action they have taken against the offenders and the number of illegal banners and hoardings they pulled down.

During the hearing, the court noted that while the initiatives of some municipalities, including Latur and Mumbai, are satisfactory, there is a lack of consistency. There are indicators that the 'QR code' will become mandatory on all hoardings in the coming days. It will help people access all information about their permissions on mobile phones. This is a significant step towards reducing illegal hoardings and banners throughout the state. The High Court will soon deliver a detailed order on this matter.

During the hearing, Advocate General Dr Birendra Saraf, who appeared on behalf of the state government, informed the court that different measures are being taken to prevent unauthorized banner display and that directives have been issued to all municipalities in this matter.