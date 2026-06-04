After 34 Years, Bombay HC Grants Relief To A Family Of Deceased In A Road Accident
The Tribunal however put half the blame on the deceased saying he had not used sufficient caution prior to crossing the road
Published : June 4, 2026 at 4:12 PM IST
Mumbai: In a case involving the death of a pedestrian while crossing the road, the Bombay High Court has delivered a significant order asking the insurance company to pay after 34 years since the incident occurred. This matter was heard before a single-judge bench of Justice Abhay Ahuja.
The Court clarified that, in any accident case, unless the insurance company or the concerned party provide concrete evidence of a pedestrian's negligence in court, that pedestrian cannot be held responsible for the accident, based solely on conjectures.
What Is The Case?
This case concerns Ghulam Nasibdar, who was suddenly and violently run over by a truck on March 18, 1992, while crossing the street in front of the Raymond & Dem Company in Thane. In this terrible accident, Ghulam perished instantly.
Ghulam was the only earner in the family; therefore, following his death, his parents, wife Noorjahan, and their two young children were left to support themselves. His family then submitted a claim for ₹5 lakh in damages to the Thane Motor Accident Claims Tribunal.
The Family's Legal Battle
The truck driver was found guilty of the collision by the Accident Claims Tribunal on February 25, 2003, 11 years after the incident. The Tribunal, however, placed 50 per cent of the culpability on the deceased, Ghulam, for the accident, pointing out that despite being a professional driver, he had not crossed the road with enough caution. Therefore, the Tribunal granted the family only about ₹ 1.5 lakh in compensation. Unhappy with this verdict, Ghulam's family members went on to appeal in the Bombay High Court.
High Court's Verdict
In its verdict, the HC explained that the Tribunal had determined the deceased's income to be ₹2,400 in its final ruling. The High Court, however, rejected this evaluation and calculated Ghulam's monthly income at ₹3,533, based on an official document from the Transport Labour Board.
The Bombay High Court then recalculated every legal component of the case and fixed the entire compensation amount at ₹10,32,636 in its ruling. The Bombay High Court ordered the insurance firm to promptly pay the petitioners the remaining ₹8,83,736, which represents the improvised compensation, after subtracting the amount of ₹1,48,900 that the Tribunal had earlier granted.