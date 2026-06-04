ETV Bharat / state

After 34 Years, Bombay HC Grants Relief To A Family Of Deceased In A Road Accident

Mumbai: In a case involving the death of a pedestrian while crossing the road, the Bombay High Court has delivered a significant order asking the insurance company to pay after 34 years since the incident occurred. This matter was heard before a single-judge bench of Justice Abhay Ahuja.

The Court clarified that, in any accident case, unless the insurance company or the concerned party provide concrete evidence of a pedestrian's negligence in court, that pedestrian cannot be held responsible for the accident, based solely on conjectures.

What Is The Case?

This case concerns Ghulam Nasibdar, who was suddenly and violently run over by a truck on March 18, 1992, while crossing the street in front of the Raymond & Dem Company in Thane. In this terrible accident, Ghulam perished instantly.

Ghulam was the only earner in the family; therefore, following his death, his parents, wife Noorjahan, and their two young children were left to support themselves. His family then submitted a claim for ₹5 lakh in damages to the Thane Motor Accident Claims Tribunal.

The Family's Legal Battle