Bombay HC Refuses To Stop Construction Work; Asks BMC To Take Urgent Measures

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday strongly condemned the inaction by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to prevent the deteriorating air quality in Mumbai city. Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, who attended the hearing, was questioned at length by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Shri Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad.

The HC gave the MPCB and the BMC clear instructions that while development activities cannot be halted, prompt action must be taken to prevent major respiratory ailments among the workers at these sites. The HC reprimanded Gagrani, stating, "Keep in mind that everyone has the fundamental right to breathe clean air, and it is your fundamental duty to work for the welfare of the people."

Since November 2025, the Air Quality Index in Mumbai has ranged between poor to unhealthy. Regarding the Bombay High Court's November 2023 orders, the BMC did nothing for a year until the High Court heard the issue again in October 2025. Following this, the HC expressed concern that if immediate measures are not taken, Mumbai would soon go on the lines of Delhi. The Chief Justice issued a warning that the situation would otherwise become dire for this city.

In this regard, 36 hotspots with poor air quality in Mumbai were examined by a five-person committee that was established by the High Court. Based on this, amicus curiae Darius Khambata claimed in court that between 50 and 60 per cent of this pollution is caused by continuing construction and road dust. The court had ordered Bhushan Gagrani and the MPCB member secretary to be present in person on Tuesday to give an explanation because the numbers in this report were instructive. The Chief Justice questioned Gagrani on a number of occasions on Tuesday.