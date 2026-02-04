ETV Bharat / state

Bombay HC Refuses To Hear Plea Seeking Probe Into Disha Salian's Death

Mumbai: A division bench of the Bombay High Court on Wednesday refused to hear the petition seeking a probe into the Disha Salian death.

Filed by her father, Satish Salian, the petition was scheduled to be heard before a bench comprising Justices Sarang Kotwal and Sandesh Patil. However, Justice Patil, who had previously worked as a lawyer for the CBI in this case, said he was unable to hear the case. As per the rules, the case will now be transferred to another bench for hearing.

According to the petition, on the night of June 8, 2020, a party was underway at Disha's Malvani residence with her close friends. Suddenly, Aditya Thackeray, his bodyguard, Sooraj Pancholi, and Dino Morea arrived there. Disha's lawyer, Nilesh Ojha, has repeatedly alleged that these very people gang-raped Disha and silenced her forever, as her existence after this incident would have caused trouble for many.

Following the incident, Thackeray was in constant touch with senior police officers over the phone. In addition, he also made numerous phone calls to some of Disha's close associates. A few days after the incident, actor Sushant Singh Rajput also died. The petition alleged that during this period, Thackeray spoke on the phone with Sushant's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, 44 times.