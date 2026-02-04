Bombay HC Refuses To Hear Plea Seeking Probe Into Disha Salian's Death
Justice Sandesh Patil, who had previously worked as a lawyer for the CBI in this case, observed that he was unable to hear the case.
Published : February 4, 2026 at 6:37 PM IST
Mumbai: A division bench of the Bombay High Court on Wednesday refused to hear the petition seeking a probe into the Disha Salian death.
Filed by her father, Satish Salian, the petition was scheduled to be heard before a bench comprising Justices Sarang Kotwal and Sandesh Patil. However, Justice Patil, who had previously worked as a lawyer for the CBI in this case, said he was unable to hear the case. As per the rules, the case will now be transferred to another bench for hearing.
According to the petition, on the night of June 8, 2020, a party was underway at Disha's Malvani residence with her close friends. Suddenly, Aditya Thackeray, his bodyguard, Sooraj Pancholi, and Dino Morea arrived there. Disha's lawyer, Nilesh Ojha, has repeatedly alleged that these very people gang-raped Disha and silenced her forever, as her existence after this incident would have caused trouble for many.
Following the incident, Thackeray was in constant touch with senior police officers over the phone. In addition, he also made numerous phone calls to some of Disha's close associates. A few days after the incident, actor Sushant Singh Rajput also died. The petition alleged that during this period, Thackeray spoke on the phone with Sushant's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, 44 times.
The plea claimed that Disha's body was moved behind a closed door and thrown outside. It was also claimed that she died by suicide by jumping from the 14th floor. However, there were no injury marks on her body consistent with the incident. Mumbai Police allegedly delayed the post-mortem examination of her body for 50 hours to erase evidence of gang rape.
"We were not allowed to keep Disha's body for long, and were forced to perform her last rites in haste. The CCTV footage of the building and the surrounding area from the day of the incident mysteriously disappeared. The mobile locations and call detail records (CDRs) of many people present there were not even recorded. These allegations, among others, raise questions about the Mumbai Police investigation in this petition," the petitioner said.
Despite having all the information, the then chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray, in his capacity as the head of the state, did not take any action. On the contrary, he protected the perpetrators of the incident, the individuals involved, and the corrupt officials. Therefore, he, too, should be investigated in this case, the plea said.
The petition further said it is necessary to take Aditya Thackeray, Rhea Chakraborty, the concerned police officers, and doctors into custody and subject them to narco tests, brain mapping, and lie detector tests. A special public prosecutor should be appointed to build a strong case under their supervision, and the entire investigation should be conducted by the NIA or CBI under the supervision of the court, it added.
