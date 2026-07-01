ETV Bharat / state

Bombay HC Questions Why Maharashtra Is Still Not 'Tanker-Free' Despite Massive Spending On Water Schemes

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday criticised the Maharashtra government over the state's continued dependence on water tankers despite expenditure on drinking water supply projects, especially under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

A division bench comprising Justices Ajey Gadkari and Kamal Khata questioned why Maharashtra had still not become tanker-free and whether the benefits of various drinking water schemes were reaching the people they were intended to serve.

The observations came during the hearing of public interest litigations concerning malnutrition and water scarcity in the tribal regions of the state.

The court directed the state government to furnish detailed information on the amount of money spent under various drinking water schemes, the funds received under the Jal Jeevan Mission since its launch in 2019, how the funds were utilised and what outcomes had been achieved.

Assistant Government Pleader PM Joshi-Deshpande informed the bench that drinking water is currently being supplied through tankers in the tribal talukas of Dharni and Chikhaldara in the Melghat region.