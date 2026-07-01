Bombay HC Questions Why Maharashtra Is Still Not 'Tanker-Free' Despite Massive Spending On Water Schemes
The High Court questioned what Maharashtra had been doing for five years if the scheme was launched in 2019 and approvals came only in 2024.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 10:56 PM IST
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday criticised the Maharashtra government over the state's continued dependence on water tankers despite expenditure on drinking water supply projects, especially under the Jal Jeevan Mission.
A division bench comprising Justices Ajey Gadkari and Kamal Khata questioned why Maharashtra had still not become tanker-free and whether the benefits of various drinking water schemes were reaching the people they were intended to serve.
The observations came during the hearing of public interest litigations concerning malnutrition and water scarcity in the tribal regions of the state.
The court directed the state government to furnish detailed information on the amount of money spent under various drinking water schemes, the funds received under the Jal Jeevan Mission since its launch in 2019, how the funds were utilised and what outcomes had been achieved.
Assistant Government Pleader PM Joshi-Deshpande informed the bench that drinking water is currently being supplied through tankers in the tribal talukas of Dharni and Chikhaldara in the Melghat region.
The state government said that several water supply schemes, including the Jal Jeevan Mission, were being implemented in the area but had been delayed because forest clearances for laying pipelines in forest regions were still pending.
Senior advocate Jugal Kishore Gilda, appearing for the petitioners, alleged that the Centre had not released its 50 per cent share of funds under the Jal Jeevan Mission since October 2024.
The High Court questioned that if the scheme was launched in 2019 and approvals were obtained only in 2024, what the state had been doing over the five years. The bench said it could understand the challenges in Dharni and Chikhaldara but questioned why the rest of Maharashtra continued to depend on water tankers.
The court has directed the state government to place on record detailed information about measures undertaken in the Melghat region over the past few years and submit its current action plan at the next hearing, scheduled after two weeks.
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