Bombay HC Quashes Divorce Granted By Thane Family Court After Man's Second Marriage; Says First Wife Was Not Heard

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday set aside a divorce granted by the Thane Family Court and ordered a rehearing of the matter after finding that the "wife was not heard" before the judgement.

The couple, both highly educated and married in 2017, was living separately ever since the husband filed a divorce petition in the Thane Family Court, alleging that his wife was mentally harassing him.

On November 5, 2024, the Family Court granted the divorce based on the husband's petition. The wife was not present at that hearing and was not heard, sources said.

Meanwhile, after the unilateral divorce was granted, the husband got remarried soon. When the woman learnt of her husband's immediate second marriage, she approached the Bombay High Court, claiming in her petition that the Thane court's verdict is a direct violation of the norms of the Supreme Court because her side was "never heard".