Bombay HC Quashes Divorce Granted By Thane Family Court After Man's Second Marriage; Says First Wife Was Not Heard
A man's second marriage has been hit as Bombay HC quashed a divorce granted by Thane Family Court, after finding that "wife was not heard".
Published : October 30, 2025 at 10:37 AM IST
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday set aside a divorce granted by the Thane Family Court and ordered a rehearing of the matter after finding that the "wife was not heard" before the judgement.
The couple, both highly educated and married in 2017, was living separately ever since the husband filed a divorce petition in the Thane Family Court, alleging that his wife was mentally harassing him.
On November 5, 2024, the Family Court granted the divorce based on the husband's petition. The wife was not present at that hearing and was not heard, sources said.
Meanwhile, after the unilateral divorce was granted, the husband got remarried soon. When the woman learnt of her husband's immediate second marriage, she approached the Bombay High Court, claiming in her petition that the Thane court's verdict is a direct violation of the norms of the Supreme Court because her side was "never heard".
After hearing the woman's side, a bench of Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice Sandesh Patil called both the man and his first wife to their chambers and asked them to try to settle the matter amicably. When the parties failed to reach a settlement, the High Court quashed the family court's order and ordered the matter to be reheard.
The High Court noted it was wrong on part of the family court to grant an unilateral divorce without verifying the facts and without hearing the wife's side. It has directed the Thane Family Court to hear the case afresh, listen to the wife's statements, and then pass a reasoned decision.
Meanwhile, the quashing of the divorce has put the husband, who remarried after the Thane court's order, in legal trouble. The Bombay High Court's ruling has made the first divorce legally void until the family court conducts a proper hearing and issues a fresh order.
