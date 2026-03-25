ETV Bharat / state

Bombay High Court Pulls Up Maharashtra Govt Over Melghat Malnutrition; Demands Timeline for 300-Bed Dharni Hospital

Mumbai: The Melghat malnutrition issue returned to haunt the Maharashtra government as the Bombay High Court pulled up the authorities on Wednesday. It also wanted to know when the proposed 300-bed hospital in Dharni will start.

A division bench of Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Abhay Mantri questioned the state’s priorities for mothers and children due to the unavailability of treatment even when the funds are available for all the welfare schemes.

Over the last two years, nearly 5,000 people have died due to malnutrition-related cases, the court observed. Currently, there’s only a 50-bed hospital facility available to residents of the Dharni area, which houses 2.2 lakh people.

Petitioners Rajendra Burma and social activist Bandu Sane told the court that necessary posts for paediatricians, gynaecologists and dietitians are vacant, and the local medical set-up is virtually non-existent.