Bombay High Court Pulls Up Maharashtra Govt Over Melghat Malnutrition; Demands Timeline for 300-Bed Dharni Hospital
The SC questioned state’s priorities for mothers and children due to the unavailability of treatment even when funds are available for all the welfare schemes.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 9:29 PM IST
Mumbai: The Melghat malnutrition issue returned to haunt the Maharashtra government as the Bombay High Court pulled up the authorities on Wednesday. It also wanted to know when the proposed 300-bed hospital in Dharni will start.
A division bench of Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Abhay Mantri questioned the state’s priorities for mothers and children due to the unavailability of treatment even when the funds are available for all the welfare schemes.
Over the last two years, nearly 5,000 people have died due to malnutrition-related cases, the court observed. Currently, there’s only a 50-bed hospital facility available to residents of the Dharni area, which houses 2.2 lakh people.
Petitioners Rajendra Burma and social activist Bandu Sane told the court that necessary posts for paediatricians, gynaecologists and dietitians are vacant, and the local medical set-up is virtually non-existent.
The bench noted a stark contrast between the government’s "on-paper" claims and the ground reality. It also highlighted administrative failures, such as contractual hospital drivers receiving only ₹12,000 of their sanctioned ₹17,758 monthly allowance.
Following a high-level meeting on December 5 involving the Health, Finance, and Public Works departments, the state proposed the expansion to a 300-bed hospital. However, the High Court insisted on a definitive start date rather than vague proposals.
The High Court is expected to issue a detailed order on Thursday to ensure the Public Health Department takes immediate, concrete measures. The bench emphasised that doctors posted in tribal areas should be incentivised with higher salaries to address the chronic staffing shortages that have left the Melghat and Chikhaldara regions in a "very unfortunate situation."