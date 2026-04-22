ETV Bharat / state

Bombay HC Pulls Up Centre Over Delay in Reply On Plea By Martyred Agniveer Murli Naik’s Family

Nearly a year after Murli Naik’s martyrdom, his family moves HC seeking equal rights as the court questions the Centre’s delay in response. ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: After the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, the family of Agniveer Murli Naik, who was martyred during India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’, continues to face ongoing challenges.

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday expressed strong displeasure over the Centre’s failure to file its reply to a petition filed by Murli Naik’s mother. The court issued a stern warning that if a response is not submitted within the next two weeks, a heavy financial penalty will be imposed on the Central government.

What Did the High Court Say?

Even as April 22 marks one year since the Pahalgam terror attack, the family of Naik, who laid down his life during Operation Sindoor, continues to await justice.

During hearings held in December and January, the High Court had directed the Centre to file a response regarding the denial of full benefits to the soldier’s family. However, despite nearly a year having passed since the incident, no reply has been filed to date.

The matter was heard on Tuesday by a bench of Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Hiten WeneGavkar. The court granted the Centre a final deadline of May 7 to respond and adjourned the hearing till June 17.

The court also warned, Failure to submit a reply within the stipulated time will result in the imposition of financial penalties.

Demand For Equal Benefits For Agniveers

In the petition, Murli Naik’s mother has demanded that Agniveers be granted posthumous benefits on par with those of regular soldiers.

“An Agniveer is also a soldier of the country. His sacrifice holds equal value. Therefore, benefits similar to those of regular soldiers must be extended to Agniveers,” the plea states. The petition argues that Agniveers perform the same duties, face the same risks, and sacrifice their lives just like regular soldiers.

However, their families are denied long-term pensions and welfare benefits. It further alleges that the Agnipath scheme creates an “arbitrary discrimination” between Agniveers and regular soldiers.

What Is The Petition About?

After the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, sending forces across the border amid rising tensions and ceasefire violations by Pakistan. On May 9, 2025, Agniveer Murli Naik was martyred in cross-border firing in the Poonch sector.

Despite his sacrifice, his family was allegedly denied benefits equivalent to those provided to families of regular soldiers. This led his mother, Jyotibai Naik, to approach the Bombay High Court seeking justice.

The plea demands:

Equal pension rights

Institutional recognition

Welfare benefits for families of martyred Agniveers

What Is The Agnipath Scheme?