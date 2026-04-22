Bombay HC Pulls Up Centre Over Delay in Reply On Plea By Martyred Agniveer Murli Naik’s Family
Murli Naik’s family awaits justice as Bombay HC pulls up Centre for not filing reply on petition seeking equal posthumous benefits.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 12:31 PM IST
Mumbai: After the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, the family of Agniveer Murli Naik, who was martyred during India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’, continues to face ongoing challenges.
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday expressed strong displeasure over the Centre’s failure to file its reply to a petition filed by Murli Naik’s mother. The court issued a stern warning that if a response is not submitted within the next two weeks, a heavy financial penalty will be imposed on the Central government.
What Did the High Court Say?
Even as April 22 marks one year since the Pahalgam terror attack, the family of Naik, who laid down his life during Operation Sindoor, continues to await justice.
During hearings held in December and January, the High Court had directed the Centre to file a response regarding the denial of full benefits to the soldier’s family. However, despite nearly a year having passed since the incident, no reply has been filed to date.
The matter was heard on Tuesday by a bench of Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Hiten WeneGavkar. The court granted the Centre a final deadline of May 7 to respond and adjourned the hearing till June 17.
The court also warned, Failure to submit a reply within the stipulated time will result in the imposition of financial penalties.
Demand For Equal Benefits For Agniveers
In the petition, Murli Naik’s mother has demanded that Agniveers be granted posthumous benefits on par with those of regular soldiers.
“An Agniveer is also a soldier of the country. His sacrifice holds equal value. Therefore, benefits similar to those of regular soldiers must be extended to Agniveers,” the plea states. The petition argues that Agniveers perform the same duties, face the same risks, and sacrifice their lives just like regular soldiers.
However, their families are denied long-term pensions and welfare benefits. It further alleges that the Agnipath scheme creates an “arbitrary discrimination” between Agniveers and regular soldiers.
What Is The Petition About?
After the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, sending forces across the border amid rising tensions and ceasefire violations by Pakistan. On May 9, 2025, Agniveer Murli Naik was martyred in cross-border firing in the Poonch sector.
Despite his sacrifice, his family was allegedly denied benefits equivalent to those provided to families of regular soldiers. This led his mother, Jyotibai Naik, to approach the Bombay High Court seeking justice.
The plea demands:
- Equal pension rights
- Institutional recognition
- Welfare benefits for families of martyred Agniveers
What Is The Agnipath Scheme?
Under the Centre’s Agnipath scheme:
- Agniveers are not entitled to post-retirement pensions
- They are excluded from long-term welfare benefits available to regular soldiers
In case of death in service, the family receives an ex gratia amount of Rs 1 crore, but:
- No regular family pension is provided
- No long-term welfare support is guaranteed
The petition seeks directions to ensure equal posthumous benefits for the families of Agniveers.
Murli Naik’s Story Of Bravery
Murli Sriram Naik, a resident of Kamraj Nagar in Ghatkopar, Mumbai, was martyred while serving on the Jammu and Kashmir border during Operation Sindoor. Paying tribute to his sacrifice, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had earlier assured the Naik family of his full support.
“The Maharashtra government stands firmly with the Naik family. We will provide all possible assistance,” Shinde had said while speaking to ETV Bharat.
The Final Call That Shattered the Family
On the morning of May 9, 2025, the devastating news of Murli’s martyrdom reached his family via a phone call. His mother collapsed upon hearing the news. It was she who initially received the Army's call. Later, his father, Sriram, spoke to the officials, trying to come to terms with the loss.
Just hours before this tragic news, around 8 AM, Murli had made a video call to his family. He spoke to everyone, enquired about his grandfather’s health, and reassured his parents that everything was fine.
Guarding The Nation On A Sensitive Border
Murli had avoided sharing details of his posting with his family to prevent them from worrying. He had last told them that he was stationed near Punjab. However, in reality, he was deployed on the highly sensitive Jammu and Kashmir border.
When news of his martyrdom in cross-border firing reached home, the family was plunged into grief.
From Village Roots To Battlefield
Murli was originally from Thanda village in Sri Sathya Sai district, where he completed his primary education. From a young age, he was passionate about sports and excelled in academics. After moving to Mumbai, he joined a military school in Nashik to pursue his dream of serving the nation. His father initially wished he would choose a different career, but Murli remained determined. “He was firm about serving the country,” his father had told ETV Bharat.
A Family Still Waiting For Justice
Nearly a year after his sacrifice, Murli Naik’s family continues to fight for recognition and equal rights. The case now stands as a significant legal and moral question: whether Agniveers who lay down their lives for the nation should be treated differently from regular soldiers.
The Bombay High Court’s warning to the Centre has added urgency to the matter, with the next hearing scheduled for June 17.
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