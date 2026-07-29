Bombay HC Orders FDA To Check All Kitchens In Government And Semi-Government And High Court Premises For Food Hygiene
The HC asks the commissioner to videograph the food hygiene inspection on all government and semi-government premises. Reports Amey Rane
Published : July 29, 2026 at 6:41 PM IST
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has asked the Maharashtra government to provide details on inspections conducted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) at food establishments run by the government and semi-government institutions, state Secretariat and the High Court, along with those given on contract by various government departments.
The Court observed that it is not appropriate for such actions to be limited solely to private establishments. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Gautam A Ankhad was hearing a plea by Sanjay Nirbhavane, HR head of a Navi Mumbai five-star hotel, that had sought relief after Tukaram Mundhe's team raided their premises and complained of financial loss.
The Court asked, "How many establishments owned by ministers have you taken action against so far? Similarly, how many government establishments have you acted against? Furthermore, have you inspected the High Court canteen—the very place where our meals come from? Have you ever inspected the Mantralaya, the state's most important building located right behind us?"
The bench further directed the FDA to immediately inspect the kitchens in all government and semi-government buildings across the state.
The Court ordered the FDA to submit a report on these inspections by the coming Friday and mandated that the inspection process be videographed.
Relief for 'that' Navi Mumbai hotel
The HC also granted relief to a five-star hotel in Navi Mumbai whose food license had previously been revoked. Regulations mandate a 79% cleanliness standard; a third inspection of the hotel revealed a cleanliness level of 95 per cent.
"Cancelling the license outright simply because one or two cockroaches were spotted is not justified. The workforce employed there must also be considered. (Incidentally, a huge cockroach was found on my own desk the other day.) So, am I supposed to stop working?" asked Justice Ghuge.
The FDA had revoked the hotel's license due to unhygienic conditions; the action followed a surprise raid on a Navi Mumbai hotel, where the FDA cited a failure to adhere to hygiene and food safety regulations.
In response, the hotel requested the Court to direct the FDA to conduct a fresh inspection, claiming they had since complied with the regulations. However, the report from this fresh inspection clearly stated that the hotel still failed to meet hygiene standards. The FDA maintained that the decision to revoke the food license could not be reversed.
'Save Food, Save Maharashtra' campaign
Meanwhile, FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe held a press conference, where he said his department will aggressively launch the 'Save Food, Save Maharashtra' campaign. This is being backed by the state government to provide nutritious and safe food for children.
"This initiative will have an impact on every family. Providing children with a proper diet will foster a healthy food culture and help raise healthy children.
"We have issued an order to 'Save Food for Every Child in Maharashtra' and are set to implement it. This rule applies to schools affiliated with any board. Canteens, mid-day meal providers, hostel kitchens, and food suppliers associated with these schools must all obtain a license. This facility is available only to vendors holding an FSSAI license, serving everyone from Anganwadis to schools," Mundhe said.
Mundhe said the food that is provided to students should ideally be wholesome along with safe drinking water. "Every school must ensure the availability of potable water and maintain proper hygiene. They also should display a Food Safety Board and appoint a Food Safety Supervisor to ensure safety norms are being followed," the senior IAS officer said.
The FDA will send a Nodal Officer for inspection to schools in the near future to conduct food inspections in each school, and he will take food samples for testing. "Action will be taken against those who violate the rules," Mundhe declared.
He further stated, sale of foods high in fat, trans-fat, or sugar (HFSS) is strictly prohibited within the school premises and up to a distance of 50 metres from every school boundary.
"Advertising of such products is also banned. This applies to all schools where students enrolled are from the age group, 22 months old up to the 12th grade." He reiterated that every school is responsible for monitoring compliance with these regulations.
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