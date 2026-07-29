ETV Bharat / state

Bombay HC Orders FDA To Check All Kitchens In Government And Semi-Government And High Court Premises For Food Hygiene

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has asked the Maharashtra government to provide details on inspections conducted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) at food establishments run by the government and semi-government institutions, state Secretariat and the High Court, along with those given on contract by various government departments.

The Court observed that it is not appropriate for such actions to be limited solely to private establishments. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Gautam A Ankhad was hearing a plea by Sanjay Nirbhavane, HR head of a Navi Mumbai five-star hotel, that had sought relief after Tukaram Mundhe's team raided their premises and complained of financial loss.

The Court asked, "How many establishments owned by ministers have you taken action against so far? Similarly, how many government establishments have you acted against? Furthermore, have you inspected the High Court canteen—the very place where our meals come from? Have you ever inspected the Mantralaya, the state's most important building located right behind us?"

The bench further directed the FDA to immediately inspect the kitchens in all government and semi-government buildings across the state.

The Court ordered the FDA to submit a report on these inspections by the coming Friday and mandated that the inspection process be videographed.

Relief for 'that' Navi Mumbai hotel

The HC also granted relief to a five-star hotel in Navi Mumbai whose food license had previously been revoked. Regulations mandate a 79% cleanliness standard; a third inspection of the hotel revealed a cleanliness level of 95 per cent.

"Cancelling the license outright simply because one or two cockroaches were spotted is not justified. The workforce employed there must also be considered. (Incidentally, a huge cockroach was found on my own desk the other day.) So, am I supposed to stop working?" asked Justice Ghuge.

The FDA had revoked the hotel's license due to unhygienic conditions; the action followed a surprise raid on a Navi Mumbai hotel, where the FDA cited a failure to adhere to hygiene and food safety regulations.