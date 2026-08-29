Bombay High Court Asks FDA To Give Up Rigid Approach And Directs Reopening Of The Five Eateries In MCA At BKC
The Bombay HC pulled up FDA for disregarding court orders and asked the body to give the eateries a hearing.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 4:18 PM IST
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court warned the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Saturday to abandon its rigid stance, otherwise it will issue strict orders against the body. The bench comprising of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad expressed strong displeasure over the FDA's disregard for court orders.
After the court hinted at initiating contempt proceedings, the FDA indicated its willingness to withdraw the 'stop-work' notice issued against five eateries at the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) in bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and will give them a hearing.
During the hearing, the court expressed dissatisfaction over FDA's tough stance. While the court has previously commended the FDA for its actions against adulteration of food and dairy products, the bench clarified that it is inappropriate to adopt an unnecessarily rigid position in a specific case, even after the court has issued an order.
Court threatens action
The bench warned, if the FDA did not withdraw the stop-work order against MCA despite the High court order, stricter measures against them would be initiated. Consequently, the FDA agreed to back down and withdraw the 'stop-work' notice issued to various establishments in MCA, at BKC.
The FDA also agreed to issue show-cause notices to the concerned establishments and provide them with an opportunity for a formal hearing. Taking this into account, the High Court disposed the MCA's petition and granted permission for the closed establishments to resume operations immediately.
HC grants relief
The Bombay High Court bench of Justices Ghuge and Ankhad granted relief to MCA by quashing the order suspending the food licences of five eateries located within the MCA premises at BKC. FDA had suspended the licences of these five eateries on August 22, following lapses in hygiene they had notified during an inspection they had carried out on August 20.
The HC bench expressed displeasure that the FDA had resorted to mere paper (records)-based action without adopting a practical approach. During a subsequent inspection they learned, the canteens were complying with 88 percent of food safety regulations. Taking this into account, the Court directed the MCA to re-open the concerned establishments.
FDA's surprise inspection at MCA
FDA officials had conducted a surprise inspection at the MCA club in BKC on August 20. During the visit, they inspected both the permit room and the kitchen. Ice was found accumulated inside one of the refrigerators, and they observed the floor near the kitchen entrance was unclean. During their inspection it was also revealed, the FSSAI licence was not displayed in a prominent location. Officials found that routine checks regarding the colour, odour, and other properties of cooking oil were not being conducted by the staff. Additionally, it was recorded, the vegetables and other agricultural raw contents were spoilt.
Furthermore, the inspection revealed that employees were not adhering to the expected standards of cleanliness and sanitation. Consequently, in accordance with the regulations, the FDA suspended the food licences of five separate food establishments within the MCA premises.
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