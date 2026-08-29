ETV Bharat / state

Bombay High Court Asks FDA To Give Up Rigid Approach And Directs Reopening Of The Five Eateries In MCA At BKC

Bombay High Court asks FDA to give up their rigid approach and directs re-opening of the five eateries in MCA at BKC, Bandra East ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court warned the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Saturday to abandon its rigid stance, otherwise it will issue strict orders against the body. The bench comprising of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad expressed strong displeasure over the FDA's disregard for court orders.

After the court hinted at initiating contempt proceedings, the FDA indicated its willingness to withdraw the 'stop-work' notice issued against five eateries at the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) in bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and will give them a hearing.

During the hearing, the court expressed dissatisfaction over FDA's tough stance. While the court has previously commended the FDA for its actions against adulteration of food and dairy products, the bench clarified that it is inappropriate to adopt an unnecessarily rigid position in a specific case, even after the court has issued an order.

Court threatens action

The bench warned, if the FDA did not withdraw the stop-work order against MCA despite the High court order, stricter measures against them would be initiated. Consequently, the FDA agreed to back down and withdraw the 'stop-work' notice issued to various establishments in MCA, at BKC.

The FDA also agreed to issue show-cause notices to the concerned establishments and provide them with an opportunity for a formal hearing. Taking this into account, the High Court disposed the MCA's petition and granted permission for the closed establishments to resume operations immediately.