HC Junks PIL Claiming 'Mass Rejection' Of Nominations For Mumbai Civic Polls

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) which claimed that a large number of nomination forms for the January 15 elections to the Mumbai civic body were rejected by poll authorities on "frivolous and hyper-technical" grounds.

A bench led by Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar rejected the plea after the lawyer of the Municipal Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer (DEC) argued the petitioner was not a contesting candidate and had no locus standi in the matter.

The petitioner primarily challenged the mandatory demand for several "No Objection Certificates" (NOCs) that were reportedly not part of the official checklist issued by the State Election Commission (SEC).

The PIL, filed by social activist Mozam Ali Mir, alleged that returning officers (ROs) across all 227 wards of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have disqualified thousands of prospective candidates on "hyper-technical" and "non-statutory" grounds to benefit the ruling party. According to the petition, candidates were forced to provide NOC for water department dues, assessment and property tax, building legality and police clearance certificates (PCC).