ETV Bharat / state

Bombay HC Directs Govt To Keep Investigation Details Of Attack On Justice Patel Confidential

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the Centre and the Maharashtra government to ensure that information on the investigation into the threat and attacks on Justice (retd) Gautam Patel is kept strictly confidential and directed its registry to preserve the reports in its records in a sealed envelope.

The matter is linked to the verdict Justice Patel delivered in April 2024 in a dispute over the religious leadership of the Dawoodi Bohra community.

Hearing the matter, a division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad observed that if the investigation is covered live, much like the attacks of 26/11, attackers based abroad could be alerted, and the investigation could be compromised.

"The visuals from Trident Hotel and Cama Hospital were getting telecast, and they (attackers) got to know how the investigation was being done. The investigation reports are only to convince us that something proper has been done. We do not want everyone to know how it is being done, and the issue is being tackled," Justice Ankhad observed.

During the hearing, the Centre and State governments submitted a report confirming that comprehensive security measures have been put in place for Justice Patel's family members residing abroad. The state government presented a summary of the investigation by Mumbai Police, informing that the pen drive sent to Justice Patel along with the threat was manufactured in China, and an investigation is underway to determine who purchased it.