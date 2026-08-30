ETV Bharat / state

Bombay HC Cancels Typing Test For Clerks Following Glitches, Protests By Candidates

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Bombay High Court has cancelled the typing test to recruit clerks, conducted on August 16. The cancellation follows severe disruptions reported during the test held across centres in Maharashtra, a notice issued by the High Court Registrar on Friday said.

A total of 13,000 candidates across the state were eligible for the High Court and Bench clerk recruitment exam. Although a written test was conducted on April 26 in the first phase, candidates complained about the delay in declaring those results.

Thousands of candidates had appeared for the typing test, a crucial stage in the recruitment process initiated under the advertisement dated December 8, 2025, to fill clerk posts across the Bombay High Court's principal seat and benches in Nagpur and Aurangabad.

Candidates at centres in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Kalyan, Nanded, Washim and Bhandara reported servers crashing shortly after the exam began, leading to non-responsive keyboards, faulty mice, frozen display screens and automatic log‑outs within minutes. The examinees said glitches affected the software's ability to evaluate typed passages, creating panic about fair grading.

The technical glitch led to late-night sit-in protests across centres. In Kalyan, over 600 candidates staged demonstrations at the APMC Market centre. In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, candidates blocked vehicles and demanded immediate cancellation and a re-test.

The protest swelled with the joining of political leaders and student organisations, needing the deployment of police to maintain law and order. Following mounting protests and reports submitted by the conducting agency acknowledging the disruptions, the High Court administration initiated a review.