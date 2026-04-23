ETV Bharat / state

Bombay HC Calls Handcuffing Of Duo By Police ‘Humiliation’, Orders Maharashtra Govt To Pay Compensation

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has ordered the Maharashtra government to pay compensation of Rs 50,000 each to a lawyer and an ex-serviceman who were handcuffed by cops, holding that the two were subjected to “humiliation”.

In its order passed on Tuesday, a copy of which was made available on Thursday, the HC’s Nagpur bench said the motto of the Maharashtra police to protect good and to punish evil needs to be respected.

The court held that the duo was “humiliated” as they were handcuffed and taken on a state transport bus from a police station in Amravati to the tehsildar’s office, where they were granted bail.

“The motto of Maharashtra State Police is ‘Sadrakshnaya Khalanighrahanaya’ (to protect good and to punish evil), which needs to be respected,” HC said, ordering the state government to pay compensation of Rs 50,000 each to lawyer Yogeshwar Kawade and ex-serviceman Avinash Date within eight weeks.

The bench of Justices Urmila Joshi-Phalke and Nivedita Mehta said those persons who administer law must bear in mind that they have a duty not merely to the accused and victim but also to the state and community at large.

“Such incidents involving police usually tend to deplete the confidence in our criminal justice system much more than those incidents involving private individuals,” the court said.

The court said the assistant police inspector and the two constables who handcuffed the petitioners subjected them to an “unwarranted humiliation and indignity which cannot be done to any citizen of India” and hence they are entitled to compensation.