ETV Bharat / state

Bombay HC Bans DJ Systems, Firecrackers On Streets Amid Festive Noise, Air Pollution Concerns

Mumbai: Amid concerns about increasing noise and air pollution, the Bombay High Court enforced a complete ban on the use of noisy DJ systems, loudspeakers, and the bursting of firecrackers in public places in the wake of the current festive season.

A division bench consisting of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale, who took suo motu notice of the problem, also imposed very strict restrictions on the 'Dolby' system sounds, laser lights and intense light beams in processions.

While making it clear that there is no prohibition on the manufacture and sale of firecrackers in order to protect the livelihoods of dependent families, the court banned the bursting of firecrackers in public conveyance places throughout the state and encouraged the use of eco-friendly 'green' firecrackers. The decibel level will have to be adhered to strictly even while bursting firecrackers in private places.

In order to deal with the problem, the High Court ordered the authorities to make rules within a week’s time and see that they are implemented strictly and become permanent in nature, even after the current season. To implement the rule strictly, those who apply for permission to use the sound system have to deposit a security deposit of at least ₹1 lakh (₹50,000 in case of an individual), and they must put up mandatory sound limiters and decibel meters in their venues, along with the police permit in the name of the person responsible.

The moment there is any breach of the rules, the security deposit will be forfeited, and there will be immediate confiscation of the equipment used, and further action will be taken against such people.