Bombay HC Asks Tenant Who Had Occupied A Bungalow In Lonavala To Leave Within Six Weeks
The Appellate Tribunal had ordered the tenant to vacate the premises in 2002, but he sought a stay, which was quashed after 22 years
Published : November 15, 2025 at 5:25 PM IST
Mumbai: After 22 years of refusing to leave a bungalow in Lonavala in Pune district of Maharashtra after citing pollution and air in Mumbai isn't suitable to him, the Bombay High Court has ordered the tenant to leave within six weeks.
In 2002, the Appellate Tribunal had ordered the tenant to leave the property, but he appealed against it in 2003 and got an interim stay. The owner of the bungalow in Lonavala gave a few rooms on rent to a resident of Mumbai. The tenant came and went from time to time but did not dwell there permanently. The proprietor then asked the tenant to vacate the property.
However, the tenant had claimed in his petition, "Mumbai's air is unhealthy for us. Therefore, our sole purpose for coming to this cottage is to feel comfortable. If we go, there won't be another house like this in Lonavala. The owner had already been informed that we would occasionally stay here."
The tenant had asked the HC to reject the owner's request to leave the property, citing these grounds. The tenant did not reside in that bungalow permanently, the owner told the court. He also told the court that he had a growing family now, and the lease should be terminated.
"Our living area is no longer sufficient for our growing family. We will suffer grave inconvenience if suit premises are not given back. Hence, the tenant should be compelled to leave," the owner told the court.
A petition was filed in the appeal court asking for a stay, which the appeal court accepted and ordered the tenant to vacate this place. Thereafter, a request was made to the court through a petition to cancel the stay imposed by the High Court on it.
The HC stated in its order, "In a recent judgment of Kanahaiya Lal Arya (supra), the Hon’ble Supreme Court has reiterated the well settled principle that the landlord is the best judge of his requirement. It is also a settled principle of law that neither the tenant nor the Court can dictate terms to the landlord."
This petition was heard before a single bench of Justice Milind Sathe, wherein the tenant enlisted many reasons before the court to retain the property. Additionally, he had made a bizarre claim that he had to travel from Mumbai to Lonavala for health reasons, since he suffered from low blood pressure.
