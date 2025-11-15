ETV Bharat / state

Bombay HC Asks Tenant Who Had Occupied A Bungalow In Lonavala To Leave Within Six Weeks

Mumbai: After 22 years of refusing to leave a bungalow in Lonavala in Pune district of Maharashtra after citing pollution and air in Mumbai isn't suitable to him, the Bombay High Court has ordered the tenant to leave within six weeks.

In 2002, the Appellate Tribunal had ordered the tenant to leave the property, but he appealed against it in 2003 and got an interim stay. The owner of the bungalow in Lonavala gave a few rooms on rent to a resident of Mumbai. The tenant came and went from time to time but did not dwell there permanently. The proprietor then asked the tenant to vacate the property.

However, the tenant had claimed in his petition, "Mumbai's air is unhealthy for us. Therefore, our sole purpose for coming to this cottage is to feel comfortable. If we go, there won't be another house like this in Lonavala. The owner had already been informed that we would occasionally stay here."

The tenant had asked the HC to reject the owner's request to leave the property, citing these grounds. The tenant did not reside in that bungalow permanently, the owner told the court. He also told the court that he had a growing family now, and the lease should be terminated.