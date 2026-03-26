Bombay HC Asks Railways To Start Announcing The Next Station In All Trains As In Vande Bharat
Bombay High Court bench was hearing a petition of Rohidas Kumawat, who was injured while alighting from a moving train that he had inadvertently boarded.
Published : March 26, 2026 at 1:33 PM IST
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has directed the Railways to implement a system for announcing the next station in all trains, similar to the Vande Bharat Express.
A single-judge bench of Justice Jitendra Jain, while hearing a petition of a passenger who sustained injuries after falling from a moving train, observed, "In chaotic and hurried situations, the mindset of the passenger must also be taken into consideration." The bench has directed the Railway administration to pay a compensation of Rs 80,000 to the petitioner.
Over eight years ago, Rohidas Kumawat, a passenger, had inadvertently boarded a wrong train instead of the Manmad-Guwahati train. Kumavat realised his mistake shortly after the train started moving and he attempted to disembark in a hurry.
In the process, he slipped from the moving train onto the railway platform and sustained severe injuries to his head and leg. When he subsequently filed a claim for compensation with the Railway authorities, the Railway Claims Tribunal rejected it. Dismissing Kumavat's claim in its verdict on January 31, 2018, the Tribunal clarified that since the passenger's injuries were caused by his own mistake, no compensation could be awarded.
Upset over the Tribunal's order, the man filed a petition in the Bombay High Court. After hearing arguments from both sides, the high court delivered its verdict in favour of the petitioner. Justice Jain observed, "No passenger would deliberately endanger their own life by attempting to alight from a moving train."
Noting that the passenger's state of mind in such chaotic circumstances must also be taken into consideration, the high court directed the Railway administration to pay a compensation of Rs 80,000 to Kumawat.
"No passenger should attempt to alight from a moving train. If a passenger inadvertently boards the wrong train, they should simply disembark at the next station and make their way back. There is absolutely no need to endanger one's life for this purpose," Justice Jain stated.
The judge advised, "Even if one is travelling without a ticket, he/she can simply pay the applicable fine and board another train. In the present case, the petitioner's act of alighting from a moving train was indeed improper. However, it cannot be denied that this incident occurred in haste. Furthermore, the railway administration must also take measures to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future."
The high court, in its ruling, further suggested, "If announcements regarding the upcoming station, similar to those made on express trains like the Vande Bharat, were implemented, such incidents could be effectively averted."
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