ETV Bharat / state

Bombay HC Asks Railways To Start Announcing The Next Station In All Trains As In Vande Bharat

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has directed the Railways to implement a system for announcing the next station in all trains, similar to the Vande Bharat Express.

A single-judge bench of Justice Jitendra Jain, while hearing a petition of a passenger who sustained injuries after falling from a moving train, observed, "In chaotic and hurried situations, the mindset of the passenger must also be taken into consideration." The bench has directed the Railway administration to pay a compensation of Rs 80,000 to the petitioner.

Over eight years ago, Rohidas Kumawat, a passenger, had inadvertently boarded a wrong train instead of the Manmad-Guwahati train. Kumavat realised his mistake shortly after the train started moving and he attempted to disembark in a hurry.

In the process, he slipped from the moving train onto the railway platform and sustained severe injuries to his head and leg. When he subsequently filed a claim for compensation with the Railway authorities, the Railway Claims Tribunal rejected it. Dismissing Kumavat's claim in its verdict on January 31, 2018, the Tribunal clarified that since the passenger's injuries were caused by his own mistake, no compensation could be awarded.

Upset over the Tribunal's order, the man filed a petition in the Bombay High Court. After hearing arguments from both sides, the high court delivered its verdict in favour of the petitioner. Justice Jain observed, "No passenger would deliberately endanger their own life by attempting to alight from a moving train."