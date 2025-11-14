ETV Bharat / state

Bombay HC Asks NIA To Issue Notices To Accused In 2008 Malegaon Blast

By Amey Rane

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has issued directions to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to issue notices to all the acquitted accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

In the previous hearing that was held in September 2025, it was brought to the notice of the court that many accused could not receive the notices due to a technical glitch. Thereupon, the court has directed the investigating agency to issue notices on an urgent basis. The hearing of the case has been adjourned for two weeks.

Six people lost their lives in a bomb blast outside a mosque in Malegaon in 2008, and 101 people were injured. After 17 years, a Special NIA Court on July 31, 2025, acquitted all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Member of Parliament (MP) Pragya Singh Thakur and serving Army Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit. The court cited reasons of improper investigation and lack of evidence.

However, the families of the six people who lost their lives in the blast have challenged this verdict in the Bombay High Court. Taking cognisance of the matter, the High Court has issued notices to all the acquitted and directed them to reply.

Malegaon resident Nisar Sheikh and some others challenged the verdict given by the special NIA court in the High Court. "It is wrong to acquit the accused because the investigating authorities have failed to do their job and citing a lack of proper evidence. The fact is, the agencies have strong evidence showing all of the accused had plotted this attack. These facts were enough to prove that they were accused," Sheikh claimed.